Tottenham are now reportedly ready to make a splash in the January transfer market as they look to bolster Ange Postecoglou's options in defence following a tough start to the Premier League season.

Tottenham consistently inconsistent

Heading into the November international break, Tottenham continue to blow hot and cold under Ange Postecoglou. Currently 10th in the Premier League, they have recorded impressive wins over Manchester United and Manchester City (in the Carabao Cup), but have also given first wins of the season to Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town, losing to the Tractor Boys 2-1 at home in their most recent outing.

The upshot of that is that they have lost five of their first 11 games, winning another five and drawing just once, a run of form that leaves them three points outside the top six as things stand.

As was the case across the 2023/24 campaign, issues in north London are particularly obvious when first choice defenders Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven are sidelined, and Radu Dragusin has not made the desired impact in the 12 months since arriving from Genoa, with the Romanian defender yet to challenge either for a first team spot when everyone is fit.

Elsewhere, Ben Davies continues to flatter to deceive when asked to step into the breach, and with reported interest from Real Madrid in Romero and persistent injuries to Van de Ven, the Spurs defence is facing a pivotal few months. Now, they are ready to bolster it with a new addition in January.

Spurs ready move for "monster" defender

That comes as a report from Italy claims that Spurs are ready to offer up to 30m euros (£25m) for Inter defender Yann Bisseck in January.

The Cameroonian defender has started just four Serie A games this season for the Nerazzurri, but impressed in the Champions League against Arsenal as he helped Simone Inzaghi's side to a 1-0 win over Tottenham's north London rivals.

He was hailed as a "monster" by football analyst Pythagoras in Boots on X, who praised his "good athleticism complemented some good positioning" in the victory. Though right-footed, he is comfortable playing on either side of defence as part of either a back three or back four, and is under contract until 2028 at San Siro.

It has been claimed that he is set to sign a one year extension to that deal, but Inter.Live claim that Tottenham are ready to try and lure him out of Milan as soon as January.

Yann Bisseck 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Pass Accuracy 89.3% Tackles and interceptions per 90 1.78

It is claimed that Tottenham would be willing to shell out £25m, a fee that would see Inter make a massive profit on the £7m they shelled out to bring Bisseck to Italy.

Should he arrive in north London, Bisseck would be able to provide some much-needed cover and competition for both sides of Postecoglou's defence, and would also leave Spurs less vulnerable should Real Madrid opt to pursue their early interest in Cristian Romero.