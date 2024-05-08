A summer of real change could be afoot at Tottenham following Ange Postecoglou's full managerial debut season, and they appear prepared to trim the fat by any means necessary.

Spurs consider fire-sale as Postecoglou pleads for change

Reports in the last week have indicated that Spurs are thinking about selling over a dozen members of their squad, with the Lilywhites set to consider offers for them as Postecoglou pleads for serious change.

The Spurs head coach has previously stated that they may need over three transfer windows before reaching the required level to compete for English football's highest honours, with Postecoglou delivering a frank assessment of his current squad recently.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's transfer plans.

"Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability, and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do."I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the league - 2023/2024 Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.15 Manor Solomon 7.05 Pedro Porro 7.03 Cristian Romero 7.01

"But you've got to remember, a lot of our group are in their first year of the Premier League. A good chunk of them have been ever-presents, we need them to keep improving at the rate they are. We've still got a lot of work to do with the squad."

Player sales will be crucial, both in terms of garnering transfer funds and trimming Postecoglou's squad. Many of those who are out of favour, like Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Japhet Tanganga and Djed Spence, are also out on loan but are set to return this summer - so Spurs chiefs may well be hoping to gather offers for them.

There is also midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Denmark international, who has actually featured in the vast majority of games, is set to leave on a free deal next year when his contract expires as things stand but reports claim Hojbjerg could be sold by Spurs before then.

Tottenham now ready to sell Hojbjerg for just £13 million

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone hold an interest in the £110,000-per-week ace.

The La Liga side, if they were to formalise that interest, could be boosted by Spurs' new price stance. Indeed, it is believed Tottenham are ready to sell Hojbjerg for around €15 million (£13m) given his contract situation, and it's a valuation which falls in line with what Atletico could afford.

Called "sensational" at times by members of the media, Hojbjerg's four-year stay in north London could well be coming to an end soon if clubs only have to fork out £13 million, which would see Spurs make a slight loss on the £15 million they paid Southampton for the player back in 2020.