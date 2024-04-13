Tottenham have received a "formal" out-of-window proposal for a "fast" member of Ange Postecoglou's squad, and if they accept, he could join them on July 1.

Spurs players who could leave this summer

Technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn have some serious thinking to do in regard to the futures of certain players, as there are a fair few players on the books with uncertain futures.

Tottenham's contingent of senior players out on loan include club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who isn't exactly making waves at Galatasaray, and young right-back Djed Spence. Both have endured very difficult spells at N17 despite arriving with a lot of promise, and reports indicate they're firm candidates for the chopping block this summer.

Spence is apparently not part of Postecoglou's future plans and will be put up for sale (Alasdair Gold), and the same can be said of left-back Sergio Reguilon following his two loan spells this season at both Man United and Brentford.

Tottenham players out on loan right now Club Troy Parrott Excelsior Sergio Reguilon Brentford Japhet Tanganga Millwall Djed Spence Genoa Joe Rodon Leeds United Tanguy Ndombele Galatasaray Ashley Phillips Plymouth Alejo Veliz Sevilla

Japhet Tanganga is likely to depart after his temporary stint at Millwall, while Leeds United are believed to be very interested in signing Joe Rodon permanently - regardless of whether they're promoted back to the Premier League.

Members of Postecoglou's current squad are also in danger of the axe. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being widely tipped to depart after he changed agents, with just a year left remaining on his contract. Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil have also been linked with Spurs exits as we approach the summer window, alongside striker Richarlison.

Tottenham receive "formal" proposal for Gil from Feyenoord

This week, a report from the Netherlands has shared an interesting update on the future of Gil. According to 1908.nl, Feyenoord have made a "formal" proposal to sign Gil this month ahead of the summer, and if they accept, he could become an official player of theirs on July 1.

It is unclear what the nature of this offer is, though, and if it's a loan, the Spaniard is very unlikely to accept - as he is only keen to leave if a solid, permanent project is on the table elsewhere. Gil actually had interest from Feyenoord, Brighton and Real Sociedad in the January window, but elected to stay and fight for his place under Postecoglou.

However, he hasn't exactly been rewarded for that show of faith, and it appears his future hangs in the balance as we slowly approach the next transfer window.

“It was really important, you know about Bryan Gil we are talking about a player who was born to play football," said Antonio Conte in 2023.

"He understands football quickly. He’s so clever, so intelligent to understand the situation. Then you know this league is difficult, because you have to be good in quality and be fast and to have good endurance, and he has this type of quality."