Tottenham now hold a serious interest in signing a former Arsenal star for manager Ange Postecoglou, according to a journalist this week.

Spurs eyeing new forward transfer as summer plans take shape

In an attacking sense, Spurs have been a joy to watch for a lot of the campaign, and their new high-pressing style under Postecoglou has won many admirers.

However, there are still many chinks in Spurs' armour, as highlighted by their dismal 4-0 defeat away to Newcastle United last weekend. Postecoglou's side face the possibility of missing out on Champions League football to Aston Villa, who are now in pole position for fourth, but they're still well and truly in the race heading into this final phase of 2023/2024.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth Date Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th Man City (home) May 14th

Regardless of whether they achieve a spot in Europe's most prestigious competition, reports suggest Postecoglou is set to be backed in the summer transfer market, as he looks to continue Spurs' undoubted growth since last campaign.

Supporters look likely to see a new forward arriving at some point when the window reopens, as stated by an array of reports over the last few weeks. Fabrizio Romano has said that signing a new attacker is a "priority" for Johan Lange and the Spurs recruitment team.

A few big names like Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze are apparently on Tottenham's shortlist, as is Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson from abroad. Spurs are said to have already held discussions over Gudmundsson, as per some reports in Italy, with Lange casting his net far and wide in search of more attacking talent.

Postecoglou has also tasked Spurs scouts with looking at talent from the Bundesliga, leading to interest in the likes of Serhou Guirassy, Victor Boniface and a few others in Germany. This may well have taken Tottenham to a new transfer target, as they now look at signing former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry.

Tottenham now hold "concrete" Gnabry interest this summer

Boasting nearly half a century of caps for Germany, the £310,000-per-week forward has really impressed during his time at Bayern Munich, but the same cannot be said for this season in particular.

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, Bayern are open to selling the player, and Tottenham now hold a "concrete" interest in signing Gnabry this summer.

While the 28-year-old's game time has been severely limited due to injury, Gnabry has been clinical over his few top-flight appearances this season, bagging three goals and an assist in just four full starts.

"If you can get around 20 goals and 10 plus assists, you are sitting at the top level, a world-class wide man," said pundit Rio Ferdinand on Gnabry in 2020.

"He looks a well-educated player, does all the right things with and without the ball. He's got to be one of the most improved players in football at the moment. In terms of his trajectory, From where he was being discarded by Arsenal and West Brom to where he is now, wow."