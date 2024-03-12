Tottenham have set their sights on another promising young starlet after hijacking Barcelona's deal for Lucas Bergvall in January.

Spurs steal Bergvall signing in statement of intent

Spurs sensationally beat Barca to the Swedish sensation on January deadline day, in what was a statement to the rest of Europe on their growing pull.

Bergvall was stuck deciding between a move to the Camp Nou or north London late in the winter window, but the 18-year-old opted for Spurs as manager Ange Postecoglou soon gets to select him for matchday squads.

Reports suggest that Bergvall will go straight into the Spurs first team upon completing his spell back out on loan at Djurgardens IF, with the Lilywhites replicating a similar type of deal to that of both Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

Both of the aforementioned are now first team stars and mainstays of Postecoglou's starting elevens, week in and week out. The task for technical director Johan Lange and the wider Spurs recruitment team is to keep on cherry-picking Europe's finest starlets.

“You can try to sell a vision to someone, but if there’s tangible physical evidence of it… Anyone who has watched us since I’ve joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be," said Postecoglou on Tottenham bringing in young talent.

“That’s not just me saying it, we’re actually doing it. OK, we’re not the finished product by any stretch. But we’re giving young players an opportunity. Destiny, Pape and Micky, all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

“We’re building a team. From our perspective, it’s pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. There aren’t too many hidden gems around — everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference, I’ve always felt your football is your biggest selling point, beyond anything else. Hopefully we’re showing evidence of that which is helping us.”

Now, as per a report from Foot Mercato and journalist Valentin Feuillette, Spurs want AC Milan's Franceso Camarda as their next potential capture in that regard.

Tottenham set sights on record-breaking Camarda

The 16-year-old, who this season became Serie A's youngest ever player to make their Italian top flight debut, is a wanted man across Europe - with Manchester City, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus also looking to steal him away from the San Siro.

Tottenham are among the many sides to have "positioned" themselves in the race for Camarda, and going by Milan's eagerness to tie him down, he is very highly rated by those in Italy. The teenage talent, like Bergvall, could well be one to watch in the coming months.