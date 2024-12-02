Tottenham have now tabled an offer to sign a young star who has drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi as they look to hand Ange Postecoglou more firepower in 2025, it has been reported.

Tottenham looking for attacking midfielders

Dejan Kulusevski has emerged as a key man for Postecoglou in the early stages of the new Premier League season, but James Maddison has blown hot and cold in north London, while there is a lack of alternatives for Postecoglou to turn to.

The Australian coach has experimented with his midfield, using Pape Sarr as a box-to-box option, but is yet to settle on a true first choice trio.

The club have been linked with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White in recent windows, but they have managed to land neither and still look a creative midfielder light for Postecoglou's attacking style of football, part of the reason that they have been unable to sustain any sort of form in the first quarter of the campaign.

Now, they could be set to try and change that by snapping up a young talent turning heads in the top flight.

Tottenham target teenage talent

That comes as a fresh report from Spain claims that Tottenham have tabled a £20m+ offer to sign impressive teenage talent Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton in 2025. The Argentine broke through at CA Rosario Central under the management of former Man City striker Carlos Tevez, and he revealed that the teenager reminded him of his one-time teammate Messi.

“I watch football and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen someone play who gives me as much pleasure as Buonanotte. When he brakes and accelerates, he reminds me of [Lionel] Messi. He is at a very high level.”

Bought by Brighton, he was sent on loan to Leicester City for the 2024-25 campaign and has already played a starring role for his new side, grabbing four goals and two assists in the first stage of the Premier League season.

Facundo Buonanotte at Leicester City Appearances 11 Goals 4 Assists 2 Minutes per goal/assist 133 % of club goals involved in 37.5%

His form has seen him dubbed a "magician" by Rising Stars XI on X, who claimed that the Argentine is "impressing everyone" by shining in a struggling Foxes side.

Still just 19-years-old, his form has turned heads and the report reveals that Tottenham have already made a big step towards trying to secure his signature. The Lilywhites have reportedly "put an offer of 25 million euros [£20.7m] on the table" plus potential add ons, though this is below Brighton's asking price of 30m euros (£24m).

Any move would not take place until the summer given Buonanotte's current loan spell in the Midlands, by which time his value could have soared yet further should he manage to reach double figures in either goals or assists for the Foxes, a possibility that doesn't appear unreasonable given his current form.

As a result, Tottenham may want to get an agreement set sooner rather than later, while Brighton could find themselves better off holding out until the summer.