Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are now targeting an ex-Manchester City gem who's been praised for his attacking excellence in the penalty area, with manager Ange Postecoglou and co attempting to bolster their squad further.

Postecoglou makes promise to win trophy at Tottenham

Spurs' humbling 3-2 defeat away to Brighton - where they squandered a two-goal lead and showcased some questionable defending - highlights that there is still a lot of work for Postecoglou to do in N17.

Postecoglou stated in the summer that he usually wins trophies during his second season in charge, appearing to make a promise to supporters that the north Londoners will end their 17-year wait for a piece of silverware this season.

"Usually in my second season I win things," said Postecoglou on Tottenham challenging for trophies.

"That's the whole idea. First year is about establishing principles and creating a foundation. Hopefully, the second year is going on to win things. Of course, it's easier said than done, particularly in the Premier League and the competition we're in. That's always the way I've looked at it, is that the second year you should be in a position where you can push on, depending on how the first year has gone.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

"Last year we had some really good moments, obviously we had some tough moments. I think we learnt as much from the tough moments as we did from the good stuff and hopefully that means we're in a good place. We're definitely a better-prepared team than we were last year."

If Postecoglou wants to fulfil his pledge, Spurs may have to strengthen in key areas this coming January. Before Brighton, the Lilywhites were on a winning run of five straight games, so there is clearly potential there.

However, they could need one or two more star options in key areas. Reports claim Tottenham are eyeing up Viktoria Plzen midfielder Pavel Sulc, and it is believed Spurs are also interested in Espanyol forward Javi Puado ahead of January.

Tottenham now targeting ex-Man City gem Jamie Gittens

According to German newspaper Bild (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are targeting Borussia Dortmund sensation Jamie Gittens and have sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old ply his trade in the Bundesliga.

The former Man City gem, who left their academy a few years ago, is playing fairly regularly for Dortmund and scored in their opening league game of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also courting the forward, who Transfermarkt now values at around £29 million, perhaps highlighting his serious potential. As well as this, former Dortmund captain and current sporting director Sebastian Kehl has claimed that Gittens is "almost impossible to defend against".

"The reaction from Jamie is that of a champion," said Kehl.

"We expect that the lads that come on change the game. When he is in the penalty area, he's almost impossible to defend against."