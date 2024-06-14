Tottenham are now tempted to bid for a £28 million forward who Harry Kane said "trains hard" behind-the-scenes, as manager Ange Postecoglou and co look to add more firepower.

Spurs looking to sign a new striker this summer

The transfer window is now officially open, and one of Spurs' key goals over the next few months is bringing in a prolific new striker who can take Kane's mantle.

The north Londoners coped well in Postecoglou's debut season without Kane. The majority of their goals came from Son Heung-min, who was deployed both as a central striker and wide player over the 2023/2024 season, and Brazil international Richarlison.

The attacking duo racked up 29 goals between them in all competitions last term, replicating the kind of return which is standard for Kane, but it is believed that Postecoglou doesn't wish to rely on Richarlison and Son for Tottenham's output again next season.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions (via BBC Sport) Goals Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5

Spurs are apparently open to offers for Richarlison, with the ex-Everton star attracting interest in Saudi Arabia, while Son is on the wrong side of 30 and has entered the final 12 months of his contract at N17.

Tottenham are believed to have been targeting a host of forward options in the last fortnight alone. Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri is apparently on Spurs' radar, coming after he scored 20 goals in all competitions for the La Liga side last campaign.

Meanwhile, closer to home, the likes of Brentford striker Ivan Toney have been linked as well. Football Transfers claimed last week that Spurs are prepared to bid £40 million for Toney, and are also readying a personal terms package for the Englishman.

Tottenham now tempted to bid for Tammy Abraham

It is still very early days in the window, though, so the Lilywhites will be doing their due-diligence on a number of targets.

One name to have emerged on their shortlist, according to The Boot Room, is former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. The Roma forward could depart for just under £30 million, as the Serie A side set a £28 million price tag.

Lorenzo Pellegrini has called him "vital" for the group at Roma, and he scored 17 goals in all competitions during his best season there in 21/22. Tottenham are apparently tempted to bid for Toney after hearing he's valued at £28m, with Kane also being a huge fan of the 26-year-old.

“I think that Tammy is a great player,” said Kane on Abraham's quality in 2022. “He’s had a fantastic season at club level, he’s still learning and has experience to gain but every time he comes here he works hard and trains hard.

“He wants to impress the manager, he wants to score goals and of course it’s great to have competition in every position and in the Premier League we have some great English strikers who are scoring goals on a regular basis.

“Tammy is doing that for Roma as well so he’s a great player and I’m sure he’ll want to keep improving, keep working hard and that’s what he’ll try and do in this camp and going back to club level as well.”