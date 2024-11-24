Tottenham Hotspur have now joined Chelsea in the race to sign one of La Liga's most exciting new talents, according to a fresh report, as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his attacking ranks.

Spurs sweep Manchester City aside

In arguably one of the biggest shocks of the Premier League so far, Tottenham ripped through a sorry Manchester City at the Etihad with a brace from James Maddison helping Postecoglou's side to a 4-0 win against the reigning champions.

It is the first time in Pep Guardiola's managerial career that he has lost five games in a row, with Spurs also having beaten them in the League Cup earlier in the month. But where that was against a largely second string City XI, this was against their strongest side, albeit with a raft of injuries.

Better still, it was Spurs who dominated the game, with Manchester City having just five efforts on target across the 90 minutes despite shading the possession.

Tottenham vs Manchester City match stats Tottenham Manchester City Shots 9 23 Shots on target 7 5 Big Chances 6 4 Expected goals 2.51 2.14 Fouls committed 9 19 Corners 3 9

It comes following disappointing defeats against struggling duo Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace, neither of whom had won in the Premier League this season before meeting Tottenham but was a stark reminder that, at their best, Spurs are able to compete against the biggest sides in the world under Postecoglou.

"You have to be [clinical]. They won't give you too many opportunities. There was a calmness and maturity about how we handled the ball. Against City you can get spooked and don't want to play against them. But you have to play", Postecoglou explained after the game.

"They test you in every way - mentally, physically, tactically. Our flat spots have been really flat and something we need to eradicate. We're a much better team this year than last year. We just need to find consistency."

But Tottenham are still in the midst of reshaping their squad to provide extra options for Postecoglou and have now reportedly set their eyes on a new attacking midfielder.

Tottenham to rival Chelsea for La Liga sensation

Now, reports in Spain claim that Spurs have joined the race to sign Getafe rising star Christantus Uche, who has enjoyed a flying start to his La Liga career.

The 21-year-old only joined Getafe in the summer, but has already become a key player for the club, starting 13 of his side's 14 La Liga outings and even grabbing a goal in the process.

Playing further forward for Getafe, often as an attacking midfielder or false nine, he is a central midfielder by trade but ScoutedFootball dubbed him "versatile" and a "fascinating" talent on X.

Chelsea have already made an enquiry for his services, but now Tottenham are among the clubs chasing the 21-year-old, who has a €25m (£20.7m) release clause in his contract with the Spanish side.

Spurs have "shown strong interest in signing the Nigerian", who Getafe are not willing to sell but would be powerless should his release clause be met.

Any deal is more likely to happen in the summer, but Spurs have already shown that they are willing to sign younger talent with the likes of Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert both arriving last summer. Could Uche be the next?