With a keen eye on Euro 2024, Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly interested in signing one particular star who has already impressed by keeping Harry Kane quiet.

Tottenham transfer news

Whilst Ange Postecoglou's project showed signs of promise last season, the squad at the Australian's disposal undoubtedly has its limitations, as proved by their failure to qualify for the Champions League. Those limits should be solved this summer, however, especially if Daniel Levy wants to put his full trust in what Postecoglou is attempting to build.

Reports certainly suggest that's the case too, with Eberechi Eze and Riccardo Calafiori already linked with a move to North London this summer. Both players are at Euro 2024, with the latter stealing the spotlight in Italy's 2-1 victory over Albania in their opening game. The young defender was a standout even after his side conceded within 23 seconds.

Calafiori isn't the only Euro 2024 defender to keep an eye on when it comes to Spurs either, it seems. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Spurs now want to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina this summer. The central defender has also attracted interest from West Ham United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham in a busy race that Spurs should be looking to win this summer.

Milenkovic impressed in Serbia's Euro 2024 opener against England. Whilst his side came out 1-0 losers, Milenkovic played a large part in keeping Kane quiet, which is no easy task. By the end of the game, the Bayern Munich star had been limited to just one touch in the Serbia box and one shot, as per Statman James, highlighting the job that Milenkovic and the rest of Serbia's backline completed.

"Perfect" Milenkovic is Premier League ready

If keeping one of the Premier League's greatest ever players quiet doesn't say that Milenkovic is ready for such a move this summer, then not much will. The defender could prove to be the difference next to either Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven to truly solidify Postecoglou's backline with three quality options. What's more, if Romero did leave, Spurs would have enough depth to cover for his exit.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Nikola Milenkovic Cristian Romero Progressive Carries 8 81 Progressive Passes 81 179 Tackles Won 21 40 Ball Recoveries 108 189

A player to keep an eye on for the rest of Serbia's tournament, Spurs will hope that Milenkovic's price tag doesn't skyrocket as a result of any form throughout the Euros, as they continue to eye a move.

At 26 years old, the Fiorentina man should be at the top of his game in a rise that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig saw coming, having dubbed Milenkovic "perfect" earlier in his career. Now, it could be the Premier League's turn to see that so-called perfection this summer.