Tottenham are now keen on signing an alternative to star full-back Pedro Porro, and have their eyes on a 21-year-old with "sheer pace".

Spurs linked with new full-back this summer

Ange Postecoglou is currently well-stocked at full-back, as both Porro and Destiny Udogie have dazzled as two very important members of the first team this season.

The defensive duo are proving very capable of playing as inverted wing-backs in Postecoglou's attacking system, a fact not lost on Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock who lavished Porro and Udogie with praise recently.

"The way Tottenham play this season, everybody talks about the spine of the team, but it’s actually the fullbacks who are the most important players,” said Warnock on The Sky Sports Football Show (via HITC).

“And I am made up to say that. It makes me very happy. They change the way that they play. Udogie doesn’t play as a conventional fullback or as an overlapping fullback. Incredibly, I saw an article on this a few weeks ago where he has actually completed the most dribbles in midfield. That tells you everything about the type of player he is and where he is playing on the pitch, so often, you see him and Porro in centre-forward positions or number 10 positions.

Tottenham's best-performing players by average match rating per 90 this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.45 Son Heung-min 7.31 Pedro Porro 7.18 Dejan Kulusevski 7.07 Manor Solomon 7.05

“You are thinking, why are you playing there? What’s this trying to achieve? The more that you watch Spurs, the more that you understand it. They are key to the way Tottenham play. You can get away with one not playing, but when both don’t play, then they are completely different.”

However, while Porro and Udogie have performed excellently this season, you could make a very real case that they lack depth behind them. Only Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon, who is consistently on the treatment table, stand out as Postecoglou's only available options.

As a result, there have been suggestions that you cannot rule out Tottenham signing another wing-back this summer.

Tottenham want Festy Ebosele amid full-back depth issue

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, Spurs themselves believe they lack depth behind Porro and Udogie, and they're now taking a very keen interest in signing Republic of Ireland international full-back Festy Ebosele as a result.

The Udinese right-back, who would presumably come in as back up for Porro, has made 26 appearances this season for Udogie's former club and is seen as a player of very big potential.

Other English clubs, like Everton, West Ham United, Southampton and Leeds, are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old who Wayne Rooney tipped to become a "superstar".

“I said a few months ago he can be a superstar, he can be what he wants," said Rooney back in 2012.

"He really needs to keep his focus, his concentration, and keep learning to develop. Just by sheer pace and power alone he has got something which every player wants. The next part of that is the details, which I talk about after games. Details to his game. If he gets them right, he can go right to the top."