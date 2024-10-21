Tottenham are reportedly in a race with Manchester City to land an exciting new forward for Ange Postecoglou in a move that would add more depth to their attacking ranks.

Dejan Kulusevski reborn under Ange

Named man of the match in Tottenham's 4-1 thrashing of West Ham in their most recent Premier League outing, the performance was Dejan Kulusevski's best yet in his new midfield position.

Traditionally a right-winger, he has been asked to play as a box-to-box midfielder by Postecoglou so far this season, to good effect. The 24-year-old has two goals and an assist in eight games so far, and has drawn glowing praise from his manager in the process.

“He’s got this ability to get out of tight spaces and he’s a really strong runner. He is relentless in his running capacity and he also has the quality", the Spurs boss explained.

"In that final third, I still think we can get more goals out of him, more assists but he is constantly in those threatening areas and he’s been outstanding for us all year. Today he had to show some other facets of the game, some defensive work as well which I thought he did well but I thought the whole team did well.”

Such was his performance that traditional Spurs no.10 James Maddison was withdrawn at half time to allow the Swede to rampage further forward with more cover behind him in the shape of Pape Sarr.

A unique player in the Tottenham squad, he has emerged as a key member of the first XI for Postecoglou, and now they are looking to add another star who has been similar to the Swede so far this season.

Spurs eyeing up cheap deal

Now, it has been reported that Tottenham are among the clubs eyeing up a move to sign breakout LaLiga star Raul Moro, who has impressed for Real Valladolid. Still just 21-years-old, the versatile forward has grabbed two goals and an assist this season, the same number as Kulusevski.

As per reports in Spain, his performances have caught the eye of Manchester City and Tottenham, with Guardiola's side "one of the most enthusiastic clubs closely monitoring Raúl" while Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

Named as a player similar to Kulusevski on FBRef's statistical tool, their seasons to date have been eerily similar, with both managing similar numbers of shots on target, ball progression and even defensive numbers.

Raul Moro vs Dejan Kulusevski 24/25 Dejan Kulusevski Raul Moro Goals 2 2 Assists 1 1 Shots on target per 90 0.58 0.54 Shot creating actions per 90 6.84 4.29 Tackles and interceptions per 90 1.88 2 Carries into the final third 2.46 2.4 Aerial Duel % won 40% 42.9%

According to the report, Moro could be available for a figure in excess of €10m (roughly £8.5m) should either club want to make a move for the 21-year-old gem in the coming transfer windows, though increasingly strong performances could see that figure rise rapidly.

While he could provide cover and competition for Kulusevski, he would also offer Postecoglou another option in attack as he looks to deliver silverware to north London in his second season at the club, as he has managed at each of his previous clubs.