Tottenham Hotspur are now keen to beat rivals Chelsea to the signing of a new attacker, according to a fresh report, as Ange Postecolgou looks to add more firepower to his side in the January transfer window.

Tottenham transfer news

Spurs' Premier League campaign has not gone to plan so far, with the Lilywhites having lost 10 of their 20 games and currently languishing in 12th place.

Their squad has been torn apart by injuries and suspension, with Postecoglou having to cobble together makeshift XIs thanks to a plethora of injuries in defence that has seen Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin and goalkeeper Gugliemo Vicario all miss chunks of the season.

Spurs have already been busy in the days since the January transfer window opened, signing Antonin Kinsky in a deal worth £12.5m, with the Czech goalkeeper making his debut in the Carabao Cup first-leg win over Liverpool.

However, there are plenty of other areas of the squad that still need strengthening in the remainder of the winter transfer window. Last week, Postecoglou insisted that Spurs were working 'really hard' to get more deals done.

“There's still everything to play for this year for us to make it a season where we can have success. But we need some help, the players need some help more importantly, and the club is working really hard to try make that happen."

One area that Spurs will need to add to is the heart of defence despite the form of Archie Gray, while they have also been linked with more energetic midfielders, with both Tijjani Reijnders and Davide Frattesi among those mooted with a north London switch.

Now, though, they have been linked with a relatively low-cost move for a new attacker, provided they can fight off Chelsea interest.

Tottenham target EFL striker

That comes as reports in Spain claim that Tottenham are showing a strong interest in West Brom forward Josh Maja as they look for cover for Dominic Solanke.

The Nigerian striker is enjoying an excellent campaign in the Championship and has found the net 12 times so far this season after a difficult 2023/24.

That has reportedly caught the eye of Premier League sides, with both Tottenham and Chelsea thought to be showing an interest in his services. For Spurs, his arrival would help take some of the burden of record-signing Dominic Solanke.

Though ostensibly this role is filled by Richarlison, the Brazilian has been unable to regularly stay fit in recent seasons, making just five Premier League appearances this campaign.

Josh Maja in the Championship 2024/25 Appearances 26 Goals 12 Assists 2 Minutes per goal/assist 148

Maja has drawn high praise this season, with pundit Carlton Palmer labelling him "terrific" earlier in the campaign, and though he is 26 years old, he could prove a smart signing.

According to the report, both Spurs and Chelsea are showing "increasing interest" and chasing his signature, while West Brom are keen to keep hold of him. It is added that he is estimated to cost around £15m should he move this January.

For that money, he could prove a shrewd squad signing for Spurs.