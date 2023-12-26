Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a January move for one of Man United manager Erik ten Hag's top transfer targets in their search for a new defender.

Spurs prioritise centre-back signing for Postecoglou

As per numerous reports, and Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou himself, the Lilywhites are eager to sign a new centre-back after both injuries/suspensions exposed their real lack of depth in that position.

For a time, Postecoglou was even forced to play both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as the makeshift centre-back pairing, with Micky van de Ven still injured and Cristian Romero often flirting with suspensions.

Spurs have been back on an upward trajectory recently, winning three out of their last three Premier League games as Postecoglou rediscovers a winning formula despite limited numbers.

However, a couple of key absences could threaten to completely change that dynamic, so bringing in fresh faces next month may well be a necessity.

Postecoglou has publicly requested Spurs sign a centre-half in particular, as they're on "tenderhooks". Indeed, it is believed they've made some headway in their pursuit of a defensive signing as well, having opened talks to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in January.

The 23-year-old is by no means Tottenham's only option, though, with the likes of Genoa star Radu Dragusin and Fulham ace Tosin Adarabioyo linked most recently.

Spurs weighing January bid for Inacio

According to reports from Spain, Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio is another name who Spurs are considering. The 22-year-old, who's made 14 league appearances under Ruben Amorim as a mainstay of Sporting's back line, is also a target for Man United and Ten Hag as we head into January.

As per a Spanish media source, it is believed Tottenham are weighing a January move for Inacio, but his £52 million asking price could prove a sticking point for chairman Daniel Levy and co.

As well as Spurs and United, the Portugal international is liked by Newcastle and Liverpool, but it is believed the player's transfer decision would be Real Madrid out of any interested side. While the report suggests a Spurs move for Inacio could have long to go, there is little doubting he would give Postecoglou a completely new dimension.

Inacio's best Primeira Liga games for Sporting Lisbon - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Vitoria 3-2 Sporting 8.07 Boavista 0-2 Sporting 7.24 Sporting 3-0 Moreirense 7.03 Sporting 2-1 Arouca 6.87 Sporting 2-0 Rio Ave 6.83

Inacio has even been praised for his attacking exploits by Mail journalist David Kent, with the player bagging 28 career goals so far - an impressive haul for a pretty young centre-half.

"The psychological aspect is one of his greatest strengths," said his former coach, Jose Lima.

"He shows a lot of calmness in any situation, in addition to his technical skills. He manages to show that he is completely calm when playing and that is a great asset for him and the team. At the time , in training, he could play on the left side because his dominant foot is his left. Although at Sporting, he now plays on the right side, even though that is not his dominant foot."