After a mixed first season under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add further firepower going forward and are now reportedly willing to make their first summer bid in pursuit of that.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites paid the price for their form at the back end of the Premier League season as they failed to qualify for the Champions League and were forced to settle for a fifth-place finish in Postecoglou's first season in charge. That first campaign did at least highlight just where the Australian must look to improve his side, with transfer rumours already starting.

One player at the centre of such rumours has been Eberechi Eze, whose full focus will undoubtedly be on his first major tournament with England, before he potentially has a decision to make over his Crystal Palace future. The attacking midfielder enjoyed another excellent campaign at Selhurst Park to more than earn a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad this summer.

The England international isn't the only name to be linked with a move to North London, however. According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Tottenham are now willing to make an offer to sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad ahead of both Liverpool and Manchester United this summer after being in contact with the La Liga side. The winger reportedly has a €60m (£51m) release clause, but it remains to be seen whether Spurs choose to trigger that option in the coming months.

Still just 23 years old and a former Barcelona youth player and Real Madrid prospect, Kubo represents ideal competition for the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, who struggled at times last season. Though, with Liverpool and Man United also interested, the Lilywhites may need to act fast.

"Fantastic" Kubo can compete with Kulusevski

After ending last season with eight goals and three assists, it could be argued that Kulusevski is a point of weakness in Spurs' frontline and someone who could quickly fall victim to competition in the form of Kubo. The young transfer target has shown plenty of potential in Spain and a move to the Premier League could only accelerate his rise even further.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Dejan Kulusevski Takefusa Kubo Goals 8 7 Assists 3 4 Expected Goals 4.7 3.5 Key Passes 66 58 Take-ons Completed 54 55

What is most impressive about both is that they managed to remain clinical in front of goal when they did get an opportunity last season. Now, however, whether it is Kubo or Kulusevski in Spurs' frontline, they must present them with more chances to show off that ruthless streak.

Kubo is certainly someone who's earned plenty of fans after his work in Spain too, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig among those. He praised the winger's "fantastic" start to the campaign in September.

As the transfer window progresses, the Japan international looks set to be one to watch, as Spurs potentially make their move.