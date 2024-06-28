Tottenham have offered Richarlison in a player-plus-cash bid to sign one very highly-rated star this summer, coming as the former Everton star is tipped to potentially be sold in the coming weeks.

Spurs could sell Richarlison despite good form last season

The Brazil international endured a torrid debut campaign at N17 under former manager Antonio Conte, but did manage to display flashes of his best during Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge.

The 27-year-old, during a mid-season purple patch, scored nine goals in eight Premier League games from the middle of December to early February - displayed his best form in a Lilywhites jersey by quite some distance and attracting real praise.

“What I want is for Richy to keep improving, and keep developing his football and becoming a real force for us and we’ll see where that takes us," said Postecoglou on Richarlison earlier this year.

“Because as this year alone has shown us, whatever plans or designs I had about which kind of formation I was going to play and which players were going to play a part in that, that pretty much went out the window after the first 15 minutes at Brentford when [Cristian] Romero gets concussion and I’ve got to make a change.

Richarlison's stats for Tottenham in all competitions last season Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 12 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 145 Minutes played 1,737

“I’ve never thought in those terms. For me, it’s about trying to get players to fulfill their potential and with Richy I still think there is growth there. If it keeps growing, well, we the football club will be the beneficiaries of it.”

However, despite some glimpses of his real potential, doubts still linger over his suitability to lead the line moving forward. Richarlison has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, according to some reports, and it is believed Tottenham are open to selling for the right offer.

Spurs are also targeting a world-class replacement for Kane this summer, plunging Richarlison's future into further doubt, as any incoming forward would surely put the South American further down Postecoglou's pecking order.

Tottenham offer Richarlison plus cash for Alexander Isak

Now, according to Sky Sports Italia reporter and transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, it appears Spurs have attempted to kill two birds with one stone as they make a proposal for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Indeed, Di Marzio writes this week that Tottenham have made a player-plus-cash bid for Isak which includes Richarlison. The £120,000-per-week Sweden international scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Magpies last season, so Eddie Howe's side are understandably reluctant to accept Spurs' offer, despite some pressure to sell players due to PSR.

Bringing Isak to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and getting Richarlison's £90,000-per-week salary off the books, could've been a masterful move by chairman Daniel Levy - but it appears they may have to return with an improved offer.