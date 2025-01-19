As Randal Kolo Muani agrees to join Juventus rather than complete a move to north London, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Serie A forward this month.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites desperately need further reinforcements this month after welcoming Antonin Kinsky to replace Fraser Forster in place of the injured Guglielmo Vicario. Sat in the depths of mid-table, Ange Postecoglou has been forced to rely on fringe players like Djed Spence, whilst forming makeshift centre-back partnerships with young midfielder Archie Gray.

With the January transfer window open, such circumstances simply must not continue if Spurs are to mount a serious comeback into European contention this season. On that front, it looked as though Kolo Muani was set to emerge and provide an attacking boost before Italian giants Juventus came calling and all but sealed the Frenchman's signature.

Forced to turn their attention to alternatives, those in north London have reportedly been offered a Serie A forward who could yet use a move to the Lilywhites to rediscover his best form.

According to The Boot Room, Tottenham have now been offered the chance to sign Noah Okafor this month in a deal that would see the forward swap Milan for the chance to work under Postecoglou.

Still just 24 years old, the Swiss winger has struggled since arriving at the San Siro in the summer of 2023 and could now be heading for the exit door just under two years later.

Like Kolo Muani, Okafor needs a fresh start, and represents a risk as a result. However, whether Spurs are willing to take the same risk on the Milan ace that they were on the PSG forward remains to be seen.

"Electric" Okafor could rediscover best form at Tottenham

If Tottenham can secure either a loan or a bargain deal to sign Okafor this month, he'd be worth the gamble. The winger thrived during his time at Red Bull Salzburg, and a fresh start could yet see him rediscover such form. Arguably still yet to reach the peak of his powers at 24 years old, there's every chance Okafor could burst into life courtesy of a departure away from the San Siro.

Dubbed "electric" by analyst Ben Mattinson when he was first presented as a Milan player, Okafor will be desperate to earn such praise again - perhaps in the Premier League.

With just 15 days left until the transfer window slams shut, Spurs must return to the transfer market and sign the attacking boost they've been chasing this month.