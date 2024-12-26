Tottenham Hotspur have been offered a "popular" Premier League defender who is also on the radar of La Liga champions Barcelona, amid reports that manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to reinforce his back line.

Ange Postecoglou hints at potential January signings for Tottenham

Postecoglou will be looking to make amends for his team's 6-3 humbling at home to Liverpool before Christmas this afternoon, with Spurs travelling to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, but Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying side pose no easy task either.

Forest, under the guidance of Tottenham's brief former manager, have emerged as this season's surprise outfit - and there is every reason to believe that they could secure a sensational finish in the European places.

Spurs, meanwhile, are looking to wrestle back any sort of momentum with their injury-ridden squad.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (away) December 26 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) December 29 Newcastle United (home) January 4 Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19

Postecoglou is set to be without Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies against Forest, leaving the Australian with little choice but to partner Radu Dragusin with Archie Gray at the heart of his backline again.

Their lack of depth has been seriously exposed by this plague of injury problems, which has also led to reports that Tottenham are open to signing another centre-back in January as they bid to strengthen the squad.

Postecoglou suggests that the possibility of a new player joining next month is very much a real one, but he also insists that there will be no panic buying.

"We've been planning," said Postecoglou on the January transfer window.

"A lot of it was going to be around where we're at around this time. Fair to say we're still a little bit short in a couple of areas and we need to reinforce. But January's trickier in terms of what sort of players you can bring in. For us, ideal — for any club, I guess — you want to bring in people who are going to make you stronger. I think the fact that, obviously, we're still in the Carabao Cup semi-final, still got Europe, FA Cup, we're in all the competitions, it's not like our schedule's going to ease up at any stage. So I think it makes sense. We will try and reinforce where and what number we'll have to wait and see.

"You don’t just want to panic and bring in anybody that you don’t think will help our cause in the back half of the year, but I think we’ve already shown we are pretty methodical and prudent about our work. We’ll make sure we’ll bring somebody in who is going to help us."

Tottenham offered Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell on free transfer

While January is a huge topic of discussion right now, Spurs may have a golden opportunity to sign Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell on a free transfer next summer.

That is according to The Boot Room, who write that Postecoglou's side are keen to bring in an alternative to Destiny Udogie at left-back and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Mitchell on a Bosman deal.

The 25-year-old has held talks over a contract extension at Selhurst Park, but they've failed to progress, with Spurs now floated Mitchell as a possibility to bring in at zero cost.

In response, the Lilywhites are considering a free deal for the "popular" Palace player, but they face competition from Barcelona, who are also looking at signing the Englishman and are able to agree a pre-contract with Mitchell as early as next month.