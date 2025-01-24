Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been handed a chance to sign one of Barcelona's players before deadline day on February 3rd, as the search continues for Spurs' first outfield signing of the window.

Spurs tipped to make two outfield signings before February 3rd

So far, the Lilywhites have backed their under-fire manager with the signing of new goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky in a £12.5 million deal from Slavia Prague, which came at the very start of the window.

The previously unknown Kinsky has performed impressively overall, highlighting the success technical director Johan Lange can have with his data-driven recruitment model, but Postecoglou won't be satisfied with zero outfield signings at this late stage of January.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22 Man City (home) February 26

Lange works silently on Tottenham's transfer plans, with their summer deal for winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley coming very out of the blue, so Postecoglou's lack of fresh incomings could change any moment.

However, ahead of their Europa League win over Hoffenheim on Thursday evening, the boss himself stated that nothing is particularly imminent right now.

"The club is working hard to try to get some help for the players," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's transfer window. "But as far as I know, there’s nothing imminent. But things happen quickly in the last week of the window so still hopeful."

Tottenham are in dire need of a new forward, with Dominic Solanke expected to be out for six weeks. One of their key aims before deadline day is to bring in a fresh attacking option for Postecoglou, and Spurs did attempt to sign Randal Kolo Muani before his switch to Juventus.

Injuries to Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies over the last two months seriously exposed Postecoglou's lack of depth at centre-half as well, forcing Archie Gray to play an unfamiliar centre-back role alongside Radu Dragusin for a period.

Davies has now returned, with van de Ven and Romero also expected back soon. Postecoglou won't want to face a similar situation again, though, with Tottenham reportedly in the market for another defender as well.

Tottenham offered Barcelona defender Eric Garcia

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Barcelona and former Man City centre-back Eric Garcia could now be an option for them.

The £97,000-per-week Spaniard, who can also play in defensive midfield and at right-back, is a capable of plugging more than one gap for Spurs, and he's been linked with a £21 million move away from the Camp Nou this month.

Bailey writes that Tottenham have been contacted and offered Garcia, as have a few other Premier League sides, and the ball-playing defender could be a solid solution to their backline shortage.

“Eric is a very intelligent boy - more than a boy,” said City sporting director Txiki Begiristain in 2020. “He is a good character, a solid leader. He has been great and playing on the left side against a striker with so much pace like Mane, he has done very well.”