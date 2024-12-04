Intermediaries are preparing to offer Tottenham Hotspur the chance to strike a potential £20 million signing in January, as they look to try and secure the player a new club this winter.

Postecoglou makes January transfer hint with Tottenham squad depleted

Ange Postecoglou is working with pretty limited resources at N17 right now, meaning that he is preparing for a scenario which could involve Spurs dipping into the January transfer market for fresh options.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will be out for months after undergoing surgery on a fractured right ankle, which he sustained during a heroic 4-0 victory away to Man City at the end of last month, while Richarlison is also believed to be out for an extended period.

Summer signing Wilson Odobert also underwent surgery on his hamstring midway through November, so his comeback isn't anticipated for a long while, with Postecoglou forced to include four schoolboys on the bench against Roma last week - amid their plethora of injury problems lately.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26

"Again, we had four school boys on the bench (including Callum Olusesi and Maeson King) last night, two of them were actually at school this morning," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's limited squad.

"We are working pretty hard with some pretty limiting factors, and we are still maintaining competitiveness in the competitions that we are in. We are in a good place to get to the next round and had to deal with some adversity. I think so far our season has been solid."

When asked if Spurs could look to January for a solution, Postecoglou refused to rule out the possibility of new additions, even if January is a famously difficult window to navigate.

"A lot of it will depend on where we are as a squad at that time," said Postecoglou on signing new players in January.

"Between now and then, it is only really Romero and Van de Ven who will be back in that time frame, but Richarlison will hopefully be back in the New Year, and we will just assess where we are squad wise. I think last year we did a little bit of business [Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner] which ended up helping us, but nothing concrete now because January is always tricky."

Tottenham could now be offered Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli

According to GiveMeSport, an option for Spurs to potentially sign next month could now be Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli.

The Italy international, who could cost £20 million or less to prise away from Turin, is out of favour under Thiago Motta - and it is believed that agents are preparing to offer Tottenham the chance to sign Fagioli alongside other potentially interested clubs.

While things aren't exactly working out for him at Juve, Arsenal veteran Jorginho has praised Fagioli's technical quality.

“Fagioli reads the game well, but maybe he has to work a little on his impact. But it will come with time,” said the midfielder in a post-match interview Rai Sport.

“He has technical quality and he reads the plays well."