Tottenham Hotspur have been offered an "outrageous" forward by intermediaries, and according to critics, the player currently stands out as one of January's biggest potential bargains.

Spurs target new forward after Randal Kolo Muani blow

Their previous top target for the attacking areas, Randal Kolo Muani, chose to make the move to Juventus this week - snubbing Spurs in the process and forcing Ange Postecoglou to identify different targets.

The Lilywhites have lost four out of their last five Premier League games, tasting defeat on 11 different occasions in the top flight alone this season, and pressure is seriously mounting on Postecoglou as supporters grow dissatisfied.

This January window could be key in helping to turn the club's fortunes around, with injuries ravaging Postecoglou's squad throughout 2024/2025. Kolo Muani signing for Juventus over Spurs is a blow for chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange, who missed out on one of the "best versatile attackers available" (David Ornstein).

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22

Tottenham were tussling with Juve over Kolo Muani as recently as Monday (Fabrizio Romano), but with the Frenchman's decision made, there are reports that the north Londoners have set their sights on ambitious alternatives.

According to Football Transfers, Spurs have made a "concrete" approach for Alejandro Garnacho, and Man United could be tempted by a £60 million bid. Postecoglou is also monitoring Bryan Mbeumo, with his Brentford expiring in 2026.

Both of the aforementioned options will cost north of £50 million if their clubs do sell this month. A more astute option who is more readily available, given Lyon's financial crisis and provisional relegation to Ligue 2, is highly-rated winger Rayan Cherki.

Tottenham offered Lyon winger Rayan Cherki by agents

As per GiveMeSport, Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Cherki by agents, who are actively scouring the market to find a new home for the Frenchman.

The 21-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the front three, similar to Kolo Muani, and even further forward when required. He's arguably Lyon's star player as well, averaging more key passes and successful take-ons per 90 than anybody in their squad (WhoScored).

Furthermore, reports state that Cherki could be available for as little as £25 million, which makes him a very attractive option for Levy and co. When taking all of this into account, you can make a serious case that Cherki is the perfect fit for Tottenham, and possesses plenty of resale value as a young player.

Journalists like Dean Jones have even called his price tag "too good to be true" in serious praise of the player.

"You see figures around Cherki and there’s like 25 million pounds is talked about, which just seems like too good to be true. He’s just different, this player," said Jones.

“If you haven’t seen Cherki play, then just either stop the pod and go and watch him on YouTube for 10 minutes and then come back or just go watch him while we’re talking right now. Because his skill level is outrageous. He feels like he could become one of the best players in the world.”