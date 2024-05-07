Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign a £52 million forward, as intermediaries reach out and make contact with Ange Postecoglou's side.

Spurs targeting young talent as Postecoglou sets ambitious goal

In January, Spurs managed to hijack Barcelona's deal for exciting young midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who joined the club from Djurgardens IF on a buy-to-loan back deal.

Excitement has surrounded Bergvall and his arrival in north London, with the Swedish sensation set to link up with Tottenham properly this summer after what has been a productive final campaign in Djurgardens.

Some have even claimed Bergvall can become one of the top 10 best midfielders in the world at Spurs, but chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn are still aiming to bring in more top-class talent.

Indeed, Tottenham remain interested in Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa and apparently have their eyes on 21-year-old Bologna starlet Riccardo Calafiori. This comes as Postecoglou aims to make Spurs a "preferred destination" for football's brightest talents from all over the globe.

“It’s what people are seeing,” said Postecoglou after the signing of Bergvall.

“You can try to sell a vision to someone, but if there’s tangible physical evidence of it… Anyone who has watched us since I’ve joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be.

“That’s not just me saying it, we’re actually doing it. OK, we’re not the finished product by any stretch. But we’re giving young players an opportunity. Destiny, Pape and Micky, all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.15 Manor Solomon 7.05 Pedro Porro 7.03 Cristian Romero 7.01

“We’re building a team. From our perspective, it’s pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players. There aren’t too many hidden gems around — everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference, I’ve always felt your football is your biggest selling point, beyond anything else. Hopefully we’re showing evidence of that which is helping us.”

Now, according to The Boot Room, Spurs have an opportunity to sign a very highly-rated Brazilian teenager.

According to their information, intermediaries have reached out to Tottenham and offered them Barcelona forward Vitor Roque.

The 19-year-old has struggled for game time under Xavi, so much so that agents have made contact with numerous English top-flight sides, including Spurs, as they attempt to strike a temporary move away from Spain for him.

After joining Barca for around £52 million from Athletico Paranaense last summer, Roque has managed just two full starts and two goals, with Premier League sides potentially set to benefit.

Despite his lack of opportunities in Catalonia, Roque still has many years ahead of him to live up to his previous hype, with members of the media branding him a "sensational" talent.