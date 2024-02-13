Tottenham "officials" are said to have "prepared a positive report for the transfer" of a title-winning forward as their summer plans continue to take shape.

Lange preparing Spurs summer target list

New technical director Johan Lange, who has been working under chairman Daniel Levy and chief football officer Scott Munn since his arrival in November, is already at work on who to sign later in the year.

Reliable Spurs insider and FA registered intermediary Paul O'Keefe has explained that Barcelona star Raphinha is among a host of potential targets who Spurs are exploring right now, coming after they enjoyed a very impressive January window.

Manager Ange Postecoglou's brilliant debut season at N17 was highlighted by Tottenham beating both Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the signings of Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall respectively, which comes as very impressive for a club trophyless since 2008 and not in the Champions League this season.

However, Postecoglou's style has won over plenty of admirers at Spurs, and they're now fierce contenders for a spot in Europe's most prestigious competition next campaign.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Lucas Bergvall Arrival Djed Spence Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan)

The positivity surrounding north London at the moment will do wonders in tempting some of the club's summer targets, who will be watching on with keen interest. Alongside Raphinha, the likes of Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson, Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori, Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and Brentford star Ivan Toney have been linked in the past week alone.

New names are also appearing on a regular basis, as Lange and co cast the Tottenham net wide.

Tottenham set sights on Baris Yilmaz

If reports from Europe are to be believed, Galatasaray midfielder Baris Yilmaz is now on Spurs' radar as well.

The international ace, who won Turkey's Süper Lig crown with Galatasaray last season, has impressed club scouts with his performances this campaign. Yilmaz has bagged three goals and an assist so far, but the versatile winger has become a mainstay and their "star player" overall.

That is according to Sabah, who also claim Spurs officials are said to have "prepared a positive report for the transfer" of Yilmaz. The 23-year-old, who can play centre-forward, has also featured as a right-back and left-back for Galatasaray in what is a pretty enticing draw.

The outlet states he'd cost around £17 million to prise away from Turkey, so the price would also be pretty affordable from a Tottenham perspective. However, perhaps most interestingly, it is believed Spurs discovered Yilmaz almost entirely by accident.

Indeed, the club started taking real note of the player's exploits after first going to check on Tanguy Ndombele's progress on loan at Galatasaray. It will be interesting to see what comes of this, as Yilmaz looks like a really promising asset.