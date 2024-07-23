Tottenham officials are now set for transfer talks with a £24 million forward via his agent, coming after he seriously troubled Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk.

Spurs expected to sign another attacker this summer

Spurs have already sealed a deal to extend Timo Werner's loan by an additional season, which includes a new buy option set at around £8.5 million.

The German's two goals and three assists helped manager Ange Postecoglou seal qualification for the Europa League in his first full season in charge of Spurs, with Werner's blistering pace and positional awareness now set to assist the Australian again.

There are, however, concerns over his finishing ability - with the likes of Richarlison and Bryan Gil also linked to high-profile exits before deadline day. Girona are in talks to sign Gil from Tottenham, according to club insider Paul O'Keefe, while Richarlison is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Postecoglou may need another body in the forward area, whether that be a star new winger or striker, to replace Harry Kane and potentially Richarlison.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.04 Dejan Kulusevski 7.03 WhoScored

There are a fair few attackers under consideration at N17. Lille striker Jonathan David has reportedly been contacted by Tottenham, while Wolves winger Pedro Neto is thought to be a serious transfer target for Postecoglou, as is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

"There is appreciation from Spurs for Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace - and also with all of the other options we always mention here like Pedro Neto, this is absolutely confirmed," said reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano on Playback earlier this month.

"So Tottenham like Eze and like Pedro Neto, and they have decided how much they want to spend in that position. So there is internal conversation, but they will bring in one more player in that position for sure - one more offensive player."

Other interesting names are likely to be mentioned in the coming weeks, if the wait goes on for Spurs to bring in a new forward. There is a player who could tick multiple boxes for Postecoglou, though, in Galatasaray star Baris Yilmaz.

Tottenham officials set for talks with Yilmaz via his representative

According to Sabah, Tottenham officials are set for talks with Yilmaz via his representative, with the 24-year-old fresh off the back of a great season at club level and impressive campaign at Euro 2024.

The Turkey international racked up 19 goal contributions in all competitions last season, and most recently gave van Dijk a very tough time at the Euros during his country's quarter-final tie with the Netherlands.

“Baris Alper made the Dutch defence and Van Dijk vomit blood throughout the match," said Turkish pundit Ali Ece, in a glowing endorsement of Yilmaz.

“Look, in some teams, the stars and the players we describe as great characters can have a say in the transfer process but cannot make decisions. I think Van Dijk has suggested Baris Alper to Liverpool because I have not seen another player that has pushed and worn him out this much for a long time.”

Man United, Brighton, Aston Villa and north London rivals are also credited with a serious interest in Yilmaz, who will cost around £24 million to prise away from the Super Lig this summer.