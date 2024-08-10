Tottenham have reportedly opened talks over two more signings amid their sealed agreement for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, as Spurs seemingly look to end the window on a high for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs agree deal with Bournemouth to sign Solanke

After completing deals for Timo Werner and Archie Gray, it appears Solanke is next in line to join Postecoglou's side this summer.

Spurs have reached a complete agreement to sign Solanke, coming after the Englishman bagged an impressive 21 goals in all competitions over some vital performances for the Cherries last season.

The 26-year-old was and is a key player for Andoni Iraola, who will be saddened to lose him when his move to Tottenham becomes official. It is believed that Solanke is "desperate" to play for Spurs next season, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein, which may have helped to speed the move along.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

Solanke has agreed a six-year contract at Spurs, as per Ornstein again, and the club will pay Bournemouth the entirety of his £65 million release clause. This comes after Postecoglou admitted to the press that bringing in a new number nine was a major priority for Tottenham this summer.

"At Celtic, I had Kyogo, who was a sort of out and out number nine and in Japan, I've always had a striker," said Postecoglou on Spurs signing a new striker.

"It just depends, like last year we had to be a bit creative, it's fair to say. You know but if Harry would have stayed I definitely would have used him! So I think for us what's more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it's going be a striker that fits that mould."

With Solanke compeleting a move to north London, focus now turns to who could follow the Englishman, with just weeks of the window remaining.

Tottenham open talks for two more signings after Dominic Solanke

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has shared a further update on Spurs' plans beyond bringing in a new number nine.

Writing for Football Insider, the reporter claims Tottenham have opened talks for two more signings before the deadline, as chairman Daniel Levy and co also look to reinforce their options for the wing and their left-back area.

While targets haven't been named in the report, Fabrizio Romano has backed that Spurs could look to bring in a new winger, depending on opportunities, while Postecoglou may need left-back cover after the departure of Ryan Sessegnon on a free transfer.

Emerson Royal featured at left-back on occasion last term, but a move to AC Milan is still very much on the cards (Alasdair Gold), meaning Spurs could find themselves requiring an alternative to Destiny Udogie.