Tottenham Hotspur have now opened talks over a move for an "excellent" defender this month, according to a report.

Spurs in need of a defender

Tottenham find themselves in an injury crisis at the moment, particularly in defence, with Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies and Micky van de Ven all currently on the treatment table. As such, Spurs have started looking at potential new signings for the January transfer window, holding internal talks over a move for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Discussions have also taken place over a move for Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell, with Ange Postecoglou keen to bolster his backline, which has leaked far too many goals so far this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle United (h) January 4th Arsenal (a) January 15th Everton (a) January 19th Leicester City (h) January 26th Brentford (a) February 2nd

Last month, Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov emerged as a target for the Lilywhites, and there has now been a promising new update on their pursuit, which indicates that progress has been made in recent days.

According to a report from The Boot Room, Tottenham have now opened talks with Lens over a deal for Khusanov, having identified the defender as a suitable target for the January transfer window.

However, there may be competition for Khusanov's signature from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, who have also commenced talks over a deal, so the Lilywhites may have to move quickly.

Leeds United have also made contact to discuss a deal, but the Uzbekistan international is said to be unconvinced that a move to the Championship would be a good career move. Postecoglou is said to be keen to bring in at least one new defender this month, with the Lens defender, who is valued at around £25m by his current club, now becoming a major target.

Khusanov impressing in Ligue 1

The 20-year-old is ranked as one of Lens' best-performing players in Ligue 1 so far this season, and it is clear to see why so many English teams are in the race for his signature. Journalist Coralie Salle lauded the starlet as "excellent" back in October, while also describing him as fast, powerful and a good receiver of the ball.

One of the youngster's best attributes is his interceptions, ranking in the 99th percentile on that metric per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, while also placing in the 77th percentile for tackles and the 75th for clearances.

Amid the injury crisis at N17, it is clear that Postecoglou will need to bring in a new defender in January if he is going to get Spurs' season back on track, and Khusanov is showing signs he could be a long-term success at the club.

As such, Tottenham should try to get the move done as quickly as possible, in order to avoid Newcastle getting a deal done first.