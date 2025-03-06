Tottenham Hotspur have approached a Brazilian transfer target via his representatives as they look to get a head start on the summer window, with north London rivals Arsenal also contacting him in the last seven days.

Tottenham face AZ Alkmaar in Europa League last 16

Spurs take on Eredivisie giants AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their last 16 clash in the Europa League this evening, with manager Ange Postecoglou revealing that winger Dejan Kulusevski will miss the tie with a foot injury.