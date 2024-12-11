Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with a striker who's scored 169 career goals for club and country combined, via his representatives, following a recommendation from ex-managing director Fabio Paratici.

Spurs slump to 4-3 Chelsea defeat after spurning two-goal cushion

Ange Postecoglou remains under pressure in the Spurs dugout after Chelsea sealed a comeback from 2-0 down to beat them 4-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, a result which makes it just one win in seven games for the Lilywhites.

Cole Palmer's brace, Enzo Fernandez's half-volley and Jadon Sancho cancelled out early strikes from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski, with reports in the aftermath having to clarify Tottenham's stance on sacking Postecoglou as unrest grows among the fanbase.

Tottenham are now eleventh in the Premier League table, having lost seven top flight games already, with Postecoglou also around seven points adrift of Man City in fourth as the prospect of Champions League football next season threatens to become elusive.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29 Tottenham vs Newcastle January 4

Their inconsistency is a real worry, not to mention their sheer number of injuries right now. Star defender Cristian Romero is out for around six weeks after picking up a quadriceps injury against Chelsea, according to reports in South America, as he joins the growing list of long-term absentees.

"Every time we have seemed like we are on solid footing something has come along which will become an impediment for us to do that," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's inconsistency after their Chelsea defeat.

"It’s just the way our season has gone so far. It went like that last year. It’s not like since I have been here this is unusual territory. Ultimately, my role now is to focus on the things I can control and keep preparing the team the best we can to keep progressing as a football team and turn our season around.

"When I look at today’s performance I don’t see them lacking confidence or belief. It’s probably the other way. Both penalties we conceded were borne out of desperation. I think they are desperate to turn our season around and are really disappointed how it has gone.

"When you’re in that mood you kind of lose that composure and discipline you need. It’s not like we are hanging on in games, we wouldn’t play like we did today if there was a lack of belief and confidence. When you get into this situation we are in there is also a sense of desperation from the players and I thought that cost us today."

Tottenham open talks with Lille striker Jonathan David

The next two transfer windows are soon upon us, though, and it could hand Postecoglou an opportunity to strengthen in key areas with a view of competing more fiercely next season - if he is indeed still at the helm.

They've been sporadically linked with a new number nine, despite the arrival of Solanke last summer, with Lille star Jonathan David rumoured to be on their radar heading into 2025.

The Canada international will be available at zero cost at the end of the season, and it could shape up to be one of the biggest bargains of the year, considering David already has 17 goals from 23 appearances in all competitions this term - including four in five Champions League games.

As per The Boot Room, Tottenham have opened talks with David's representatives, as they plot signing the Ligue 1 star on a Bosman deal.

The report states that this comes after Paratici recommended David to Spurs recently, and if Postecoglou wishes to bring in an alternative for Solanke, there are hardly more prolific options on the market available at a cheaper price.