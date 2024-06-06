Tottenham have held talks with super agent Kia Joorabchian over a potential move for one of his clients, a Brazil international forward.

Spurs expected to make more attacking signings after Werner

Spurs sealed their first transfer of the summer in very quick fashion, having come to an agreement over loaning Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for another season.

The Lilywhites were only meant to have him on a temporary deal from January till the end of 23/24, which included a £15 million option to buy the German outright. However, chairman Daniel Levy re-negotiated the clause down to £8.5 million, which Spurs may choose to take up next summer after extending his loan for an additional campaign.

At zero cost, barring Werner's reported £165,000-per-week wages, Ange Postecoglou has kept hold of a suitable player who bagged Spurs two goals and three assists in the second half of last season.

Timo Werner's stats in all competitions for Tottenham - 2023/2024 The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 13 Goals 2 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 408 Minutes played 815

However, despite the 28-year-old remaining in north London for the foreseeable, it remains the case that Spurs are in the market for more attacking signings.

Tottenham want an outright striker to finally replace Harry Kane, and have been heavily linked with Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri this week in particular. Meanwhile, there is a belief that Spurs could bring in another winger after Werner as well.

Rennes starlet Desire Doue is being targeted by Tottenham as one option, but there are an array of players who could also be suitable. Fulham winger Andreas Pereira starred under Marco Silva last term, scoring three goals and bagging a further seven assists in the Premier League.

Tottenham hold talks with Joorabchian over Pereira

As per Globo, Spurs have held "conversations" with super agent Joorabchian over signing Pereira, as have Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The top flight trio have all expressed an interest in signing the Brazil international forward, who cost them around £30-£35 million to prise away from Craven Cottage. Pereira remaining in west London is seen as unlikely, but Villa could have an advantage due to the player's desire to compete in the Champions League.

“I think he's doing really well at Fulham, he's a great player. Everyone knows how good he is,” said former Man United teammate and fellow Brazilian Fred in late 2022.

"We played together here for some time, he was at Flamengo in Brazil where he did well, I was following him there.”

“Now he's back here with Fulham and having a great season in the Premier League. Great player, we know his quality, but we have to play our game, we know the qualities of their players, but we need to play our game and get the win.”