Tottenham have now opened January transfer talks to sign a "very ambitious" player after former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey heaped praise on him.

Postecoglou confirms Spurs "working" on January

Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou is eager to bring in fresh faces next month, with his Spurs side currently having to deal with numerous injury and suspension problems yet again.

Postecoglou's high-octane, aggressive style is taking some getting used to for certain squad members.

Indeed, Cristian Romero's supension earlier in the campaign, coupled with Micky van de Ven's long-term hamstring injury, severely weakened Spurs' back line at one point. Yves Bissouma and Destiny Udogie are also now unavailable through suspension, joining the long list of absentees.

Tottenham's lack of squad depth has been a real talking point this season, and Postecoglou has confirmed that his side are busy preparing for early moves in January as a result.

"It is challenging, [but] the reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we're at injury-wise and the players we're going to miss," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's transfer plans last week (via Standard Sport).

"It is a challenge, I get that, but everyone at the club is working hard to get the best outcomes for us and we’ll see how it goes.”

Tottenham absentees (via Premier Injuries) Reason James Maddison Ankle Micky van de Ven Thigh Manor Solomon Knee Giovani Lo Celso Undisclosed Destiny Udogie Suspended Yves Bissouma Suspended Alfie Whiteman Ankle Ryan Sessegnon Thigh Rodrigo Bentancur Ankle Ivan Perisic ACL

According to recent reports, Spurs especially want a new centre-back as cover for van de Ven and Romero, while sporting director Johan Lange is also chasing the signing of a left-winger.

Tottenham open Todibo talks after Ramsey praise

According to journalist Rob Guest, writing for football.london, an update has come to light on Tottenham's chase for rumoured defensive target Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Nice defender, who's been excellent for them in Ligue 1 this season, is now a serious target for Postecoglou and co. Indeed, Spurs have opened talks to sign Todibo ahead of January as their manager looks to bolster his backline,

Guest adds that centre-back is certainly a position of real priority for the club next month, and Todibo could tick a number of boxes with his progressive passing and ball-carrying ability.

This comes after ex-Gunners star and Wales international Ramsey heaped praise on the 23-year-old Frenchman earlier this year, tipping him to go to the very top.

"He’s playing alongside one of the most experienced players in Dante, who has played at the very highest level now for a number of years," said Ramsey on Todibo (via Get French Football News).

"For Jean-Clair to have that experience next to him is invaluable. He’s a great guy, a great player and very ambitious, so there is no reason that he can’t go all the way to the top and represent France.”