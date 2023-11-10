Former director Fabio Paratici is said to still be heavily involved in Tottenham transfers in an advisory role, and he's a big fan of one "electric" £45 million star.

Postecoglou's lack of depth at Spurs

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, even before defender Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury, was chasing a second central defender to bolster his options for the 2023/2024 season. The transfer, though, did not come to fruition and now the Australian has been left very light in that area of the squad amid a three-game suspension for Cristian Romero as well.

That leaves just Eric Dier, youngster Ashley Phillips and academy ace Alfie Dorrington as Postecoglou's only natural options to cover the aforementioned duo. Spurs let former defender Davinson Sanchez depart for Galatasaray soon after the summer transfer window closed, and speaking on the decision back then, Tottenham's manager declared his intent to go after another defender in January.

"Just as important was to create the opportunity for us now to go in January, or the subsequent windows and bolster up that area," said Postecoglou on a new centre-back.

"It’s fair to say we need, probably, another centre-back within the squad. Although, we’ve got players who are fairly functional in being able to do us a job in there.

"We’ve got young Ash in, who is working really hard and improving all the time. For us, to hold on to him for some sort of security would have been a missed opportunity. We need to change this squad, rebuild this team, and that was the reason we allowed Davinson to go."

As well as a new defender, Spurs are believed to be keen on an alternative to winger Dejan Kulusevski. This has lead to Tottenham transfer links with Jota of Al-Ittihad with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams on Spurs' radar as well.

Paratici is a "huge fan" of Gordon

Despite the arrival of new sporting director Johan Lange, who will work under Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, a report by Football Insider this week claimed ex-managing director Paratici is still "pulling all the strings" and remains "heavily involved" in an advisory capacity.

The Italian resigned from his post in April after receiving a 30-month worldwide ban from football, that apparently hasn't ceased his influence at Spurs. As per Football Insider again, Paratici was "desperate" to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon during his tenure and remains a "huge fan" in his new consultancy role.

It is unclear whether this means Spurs will go for the Englishman amid their hunt for another winger, but Gordon has been in the form of his life under Eddie Howe this season and we believe it is quite unlikely they'd be willing to part company. That being said, if the 22-year-old were to somehow find himself in north London, he could be quite the asset for Postecoglou.

Gordon has four goals and two assists to his name so far this season, having also been praised for his "electric" pace by Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell after signing for £45 million earlier this year.