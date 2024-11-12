Tottenham Hotspur are planning an ambitious move to sign a big-name forward, with manager Ange Postecoglou setting out a new transfer wish behind the scenes amid a stop-start beginning to the 2024/25 season.

Spurs' rumoured transfer plans leading up to January

The January transfer window is right around the corner for technical director Johan Lange, and it represents a significant opportunity for Spurs to strengthen in key areas and heighten their chances of a successful season in the Premier League and Europe.

Tottenham currently lie 10th in the Premier League table - winning five, losing five and drawing one out of their opening 11 games of the season - highlighting the inconsistent nature of their campaign thus far.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

Wins over Man City in the Carabao Cup and top-four rivals Aston Villa in the top flight have been overshadowed by disappointing defeats to Galatasaray and Ipswich Town last week, with Postecoglou desperately seeking a way to lead his side on the path to a consistent run of form.

It is under two months until Lange and chairman Daniel Levy can look to the January window as a solution, with reports suggesting that they're keen on a few interesting names.

Indeed, Real Madrid attacker Arda Güler, who starred for Turkey at Euro 2024, is believed to be on Postecoglou's radar. The 19-year-old has been linked with a winter exit from the Bernabeu, and it is believed that Tottenham are considering a loan bid for Guler in January amid his situation in the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, another very exciting young player in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson has been attracting admirers in N17. The Bundesliga starlet has started this season in fine form, so much so that Tottenham are plotting January talks to sign Larsson as the list of interested clubs grows.

It will be intriguing to see whether these rumours come to fruition, but one thing is for certain: Spurs need inspiration from somewhere. Postecoglou has watched on from the dugout as his team blow hot and cold, with the Australian now after a "new profile" for his squad.

Tottenham lining up ambitious move for Jack Grealish

That is according to Football Insider, which claims that Man City winger Jack Grealish "fits the bill" for Postecoglou in that regard.

The £300,000-per-week forward was a key component of Pep Guardiola's treble-winning team during the 2022/23 season, but Grealish has since been in and out of the starting eleven amid injury problems and competition with the likes of Jeremy Doku for a regular starting place.

FI also writes that Tottenham are planning an ambitious move for Grealish and could take advantage of the Englishman's precarious situation at Eastlands, but this transfer is very unlikely to happen in January and more suited towards next summer considering City's ongoing injury crisis.

"He's such a fabulous player," said former Man United midfielder Owen Hargreaves in 2023.

"I think he's so used to maybe playing a certain way, he's such a good carrier of the ball. I think he's unplayable when he plays [like this]. I think if he does everything in one, two, three touches - I don't think you can stop him.

"When he makes his mind up to go do something, I think he's actually pretty much impossible to play against."