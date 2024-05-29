Tottenham are planning a part-exchange bid worth a total of £40 million, including the value of Emerson Royal, as Ange Postecoglou's side set their sights on signing a "strong" player.

Spurs looking to seal new midfielder deal this summer

Widespread reports have suggested that Spurs are looking to bring in a new midfield number six this summer, and one who could add more dynamism in the middle of the park.

Tottenham are ready to fund multiple key signings for Postecoglou, which includes a new man in the engine room (Tom Allnutt), as uncertainty surrounds the futures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso and even Yves Bissouma.

Hojbjerg is looking very likely to quit Spurs after a 2023/2024 season with limited opportunities in Postecoglou's starting eleven, and his contract is set to expire in 2025. The Dane could leave for nothing next year, so it is wide for chairman Daniel Levy to listen to offers for Hojbjerg as we approach the transfer window's opening.

“I think Hojbjerg is almost certain to leave Tottenham in the summer," said journalist Paul Brown to GiveMeSport.

"He's been available for the right price in the last two windows. He is willing to move on if a new challenge arises. He is not the first choice in his position, and at this stage of his career, I think he wants to be playing somewhere where he can start week-to-week.

“Three or four massive clubs have been sniffing around him for the last few months, and I think he would jump at the chance to join. None of them were willing to do a permanent deal for the kind of money that Spurs wanted. They were looking at loans primarily, which is not of interest to Tottenham. But I think in the summer that might change. His price will drop slightly because his contract has less time to run, and I think he will likely leave.”

Senior Tottenham players with least top flight game time last season Minutes played (via WhoScored) Manor Solomon *injured for large periods* 198 Bryan Gil 203 Giovani Lo Celso 498 Oliver Skipp 695 Rodrigo Bentancur *injured for large periods* 1010

Lo Celso has hardly been picked by Postecoglou either, making him a sure-fire candidate for the exit door, while it is believed that Tottenham could even consider selling Bissouma if a suitable offer comes in.

If one or two of the aforementioned depart, which is possible, then Postecoglou will require a suitable replacement. Tottenham remain linked with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher and Atalanta midfielder Ederson as two options, but new names appear on a consistent basis as well.

Tottenham planning part-exchange bid for Davide Frattesi

According to Inter Live, it is believed Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi, currently on loan at Inter Milan, is now a target.

Tottenham could launch a part-exchange bid for Frattesi in the next few weeks, including exit-bound defender Emerson, for an operation totaling around £40 million including the Brazilian's value.

This could hand Spurs an advantage over fellow interested sides, and he'd be worth a punt after his excellent campaign at Inter. Frattesi has also been called a "strong" player by Italy teammate Nicolo Barella.