As things stand, Tottenham Hotspur are set to miss out on a place inside the Premier League's top four and subsequent qualification for the Champions League, which has reportedly already seen them turn their attention towards the summer window and a potential game-changer.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites' budget may not prove to be as extensive as last summer when they were able to use the sale of Harry Kane to fund moves for the likes of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison. But that doesn't mean they'll be without reinforcements in the coming months. Players such as Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo have already reportedly been identified in two free deals come the end of the season, perhaps highlighting how the Lilywhites are aiming to be shrewd with their business.

Away from his backline, however, Ange Postecoglou could also do with some added firepower in North London, given that Maddison hasn't been without injury problems this season and the Lilywhites struggle to create as impressively in his absence. Alas, it's a problem that Daniel Levy seems to be aware of, with reports suggesting that Spurs are ready to find a solution.

After previous reports suggested that they were ready to submit their bid, according to Fanatik via Sport Witness, Spurs are now planning to make their first offer to sign Sebastian Szymanski from Fenerbahce this summer in a bid worth €20m (£17m). That offer is likely to be rejected, however, with the Turkish club reportedly set to demand at least €25m (£22m) for their attacking midfielder in the forthcoming transfer window.

It's a price that Spurs could be wise to pursue though, there's no doubt about that, after the season that Szymanski has enjoyed in Turkey. It could even be argued that his arrival would bridge the gap in the Premier League's top four once again.

"Superb" Szymanski can partner Maddison

If Postecoglou wants to get his side firing on all cylinders then welcoming the perfect partner for Maddison in midfield is one way to go about ensuring that. And that's where Szymanski could come in. A player who can assist goals as well as score them himself, Szymanski has found the back of the net more times than Richarlison this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists to his name bettering the Brazilian's tally of 11 goals and three assists.

It's no surprise that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig identified the midfielder as a player to watch from the off, either, describing Szymanski as "superb" back in 2021.

Now three years later, Szymanski could get his biggest move yet this summer and step into Postecoglou's side to become the difference-maker they've so desperately lacked at times this season.