Tottenham Hotspur are planning to accept an offer for a “great striker” this summer, with one club making him a top target.

Tottenham transfer rumours

On the pitch, Spurs and Ange Postecoglou are pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Should they secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign, then Daniel Levy and co may have a better chance of securing some of their top targets.

In regards to who Tottenham want to sign, Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson is thought to be among Spurs' priority targets this summer, whereas Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White are just some of the recent names to have also been linked with a move to London.

There may have to be exits as well to balance the books, with Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg just two who could be moved on over the coming months. Spurs also have a number of loanees who will return in the summer, one of which being Troy Parrott.

The young forward’s days in north London may well be numbered, though, going off a new update.

Tottenham planning to sell Troy Parrott

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Spurs are planning to accept an offer for striker Parrott this summer. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Dutch side Excelsior but Spurs are willing to let him go over the coming months if they receive a suitable offer.

Interestingly, Bundesliga side SC Freiburg have already made Parrott a top target, viewing him ‘as a promising player who could flourish’ in Germany.

So far this season in the Netherlands, Parrott has scored seven goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions. The 22-year-old has been missing in recent weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Under contract in north London until 2025, the Republic of Ireland international, who can play anywhere across the front three, has struggled to make his mark in the Tottenham senior side.

Parrott's 23/24 Eredivisie Stats Starts 14 Goals 7 xG 5.81 Big chances missed 7 Assists 3 Goal conversion 18% Passes completed (per game) 7.8 Via Sofascore

He’s made just four first-team appearances for Spurs but did catch the eye of former Tottenham midfielder Eriksen, who hailed Parrott back in 2019, calling the forward a “great striker”.

“I hope Troy plays as it will be good fun to see him on the pitch. For a player so young, he is a great striker who makes brilliant runs and scores with excellent finishes.

“Troy is not a shy guy. He stands his ground against defenders.”

A move away looks to be on the cards over the coming months, though, so it’ll be interesting to see what sort of offer Spurs see as acceptable.