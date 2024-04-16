One club's "very elegant" star could depart in a "short time" as Tottenham Hotspur set their sights on him as a new transfer target.

Spurs set sights on new midfield number 6 as Hojbjerg exit likely

One position to really watch ahead of the summer window is at number 6, as Spurs keep a keen eye on potential midfield replacements for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Denmark international has featured in nearly every single league game under Ange Postecoglou this season, but the overwhelming majority of them have been as a substitute, and this is unlikely to satisfy him after being a mainstay for Antonio Conte.

Hojbjerg could leave Spurs in pursuit of more starts and a fresh challenge, with his contract also expiring next year as well. Postecoglou will need a successor for the 28-year-old, though, and a few interesting names have been linked.

The most eye-catching one by some distance is Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 24-year-old's star player status for Tottenham's rivals would make any transfer to north London a controversial one, but Postecoglou is rumoured to like Gallagher and Chelsea may need to consider selling amid PSR concerns.

If the Blues and Spurs cannot come to an agreement, technical director Johan Lange and unofficial advisor Fabio Paratici have alternatives. Atalanta's Ederson is attracting interest from Tottenham in that regard, but a new name to have emerged from South America this week is Boca Juniors ace Cristian Medina.

Medina could leave Boca shortly as Tottenham plan signing him

According to Boca Noticias, Tottenham plan to sign Medina in the next transfer window and are following his exploits across the Atlantic very closely. The report adds that Boca's star 21-year-old could leave the club in a "short time", amid interest from Spurs and other Premier League clubs like Brighton and West Ham.

The Argentine, who already boasts a very impressive 138 senior appearances for Boca at such a young age, has been praised by big names like former Inter Milan star Javier Zanetti as a standout player.

“From the matches I’ve watched recently, one player who stands out is Medina," said Zanetti when talking about Argentina's rising stars. “In Argentina there’s there is a lot of ‘raw material'. There are always players who have the potential to have a great career. Argentine players always win a lot of admirers because they have the ability to adapt.”

Everything you need to know about Cristian Medina (via Transfermarkt) Date of birth: June 1, 2002 Hometown: Moreno, Argentina Position: Central midfield Foot: Right Market value: £7.6 million

Former Boca scout Diego Mazzilli was also full of praise for Medina when speaking in an interview with GOAL.

"He had a lot of individual technique, great one-v-one skills, speed, and he dribbled past everyone," said Mazzilli.

"He was very elegant in his play, and strong too, withstanding kicks from boys who timed their tackles badly when they tried to get the ball from him."