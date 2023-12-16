A Tottenham Hotspur player "will be leaving" Ange Postecoglou's side as one club's transfer chief identifies him as a top transfer target.

Spurs seal second consecutive win at Forest

Despite the wave of injuries which have struck Spurs' squad in the last month and a half, the Lilywhites appear to have found a winning team again.

Their 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Friday was Postecoglou's second in as many games, having also thrashed Newcastle 4-1 last weekend, and they're now level on points with Premier League champions Man City just outside the top four.

Still without both James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, two star summer signings who began the season in excellent fashion, Tottenham are currently improving with Ben Davies at left centre-back and Dejan Kulusevski in Maddison's usual position.

Son Heung-min has also been moved back out wide, with Richarlison playing as the central striker. This appears to be Spurs' most viable way of coping in the absence of Maddison and van de Ven, as Richarlison now starts to pick up form and Kulusevski thrives in the middle.

When asked about the result and performance, Postecoglou couldn't hide his delight, even despite Yves Bissouma's red card with 20 minutes remaining.

"I was really pleased with both, with the win tonight," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's win over Forest (via football.london).

"Tough place to come obvious, they're desperate for a result. .They challenge you in different ways here, a lot of balls in the box - throws and free kicks - and you have to deal with that. For the most part I thought we handled it really well. We still played decent football, within that created some good chances, scored some good goals and we showed character and resilience, and thought we handled it really well."

Tottenham's most in-form players by average match rating - 2023/2024 (via WhoScored) James Maddison - 7.58 Son Heung-min - 7.38 Dejan Kulusevski - 7.24 Pedro Porro - 7.23 Cristian Romero - 7.20

One player who didn't play a part in the win, though, was out-of-favour defender Eric Dier. The Englishman, after returning from injury, was an unused substitute yet again last night. Postecoglou much prefers using a makeshift Davies in the middle alongside Romero, which is a real indication of the Spurs boss' lack of faith in Dier.

Dier "will be leaving" Tottenham

The 29-year-old also has a contract expiring at the end of this season. There appears to be next to no chance of a renewal, with Roma Metropolitan Magazine (via Sport Witness) sharing a definitive update on his future.

The outlet claims Dier "will be leaving" Tottenham next year when his terms run out, and he's one of the defenders "strongly sought after" by Roma director Tiago Pinto as he draws up a January shortlist.

Jose Mourinho is eager to sign a new centre-half and could help Dier to leave before the summer, but there are other names contending for a move for the Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho is also an admirer of the centre-back who Antonio Conte called a "reliable player".