A member of Ange Postecoglou's squad will be out of action until April after sustaining a fracture in his foot, as news comes out of Tottenham this week.

Spurs dealt injury blows throughout 2023/2024

Since the beginning of this season, an alarming stat for the Lilywhites has been the sheer amount of long-term absences for key players.

It's testament to the job Postecoglou has done that, regardless, they're still in the driving seat to secure Champions League qualification ahead of Aston Villa. Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Giovani Lo Celso, Ashley Phillips, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur have all spent a month or more on the sidelines this campaign, with worries now surrounding van de Ven after he was taken off against Villa last weekend.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

Just after November, Spurs had to cope without star duo Maddison and van de Ven for a large period following their injury blows against Chelsea, with Postecoglou even forced to deploy a makeshift centre-back pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies at points.

Sessegnon is also out for the rest of the season after picking up yet another hamstring injury, but sports scientist Dr Rajpal Brar has backed the left-back to return stronger.

“He still has plenty of time right? It is just one of those things with injury cycles or muscular injuries where it can be really tough to get out of, even for more developed players," said Brar

"There has certainly been cases where other players have got into it (injury cycles) and got out of it. It is not by any means a death knell for his career or anything.

“He has plenty of time and the key will be some methodical rehab, then some good fortune so you have to hope for the best. He has more time to build back and there is also not as much pressure to get back than say a 29- or 30-year-old who is angling to get back to play and get a new contract or whatever it is, whereas it is different for a younger player.”

Alongside Sessegnon and Richarlison, who's also on the treatment table but expected back much sooner, an update has come to light on back-up keeper Fraser Forster.

According to journalist Wayne Veysey, writing for Football Insider, Spurs keeper Forster is set to be sidelined until mid-April after sustaining a fracture in his foot last month.

The Englishman, who stands behind Guglielmo Vicario in the pecking order, will apparently be absent for another five weeks before being eligible for Postecoglou's match day squad.

Forster, who joined on a free transfer from Southampton in 2022, is under contract with the Lilywhites until 2025.