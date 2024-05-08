A player who Tottenham apparently want to tie down with a new contract may actually push to leave this summer, says one BBC pundit this week.

Spurs consider mass summer sale with over a dozen players unsafe

Paul O'Keefe, a very reliable source when it comes to news from within Spurs, has claimed that the Lilywhites could consider offers for over a dozen members of Ange Postecoglou's squad this summer.

Spurs started the 2023/2024 campaign in absolutely rip-roaring fashion, winning eight out of their opening 10 Premier League games before injuries to James Maddison and Micky van de Ven started somewhat of a mid-season slide.

Their form eventually picked back up again and the Lilywhites were firmly in contention for a Champions League place for the vast majority of 2023/2024, but their form has dropped off a cliff in the last month.

Losing four games on the bounce, including heavy defeats to Newcastle and Liverpool, as well as London derby losses to Arsenal and Chelsea, top-four rivals Aston Villa are now in cruise control and look almost certain to nick that last Champions League qualification for next term.

Tottenham's last five Premier League games Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Arsenal

Barring a late collapse from Unai Emery's men, Postecoglou and Spurs look very likely to be playing Europa League football in 2024/25, which will be disappointing to a number of supporters considering just how excellently their side had begun this season.

It also highlights what Postecoglou has stated on multiple occasions recently - Tottenham need serious change. The notion that they're open to offers for over a dozen players indicates the vast scale of the long-term project facing them, with Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon and Djed Spence all linked to the N17 exit door recently.

Lo Celso's case is a curious one, as the Argentine World Cup winner has been handed precious few opportunities despite Maddison's dwindling form. Some supporters have expressed disdain for this, and hold little shock that Lo Celso is reportedly open to leaving Tottenham as a result.

The £100,000-per-week ace's contract expires next year, so despite his lack of game time, Tottenham are apparently planning to hold "surprise" new deal talks with Lo Celso to protect themselves from a major financial loss.

Lo Celso could push to leave Spurs despite new contract talk

Speaking to Tottenham News, BBC pundit Alan Hutton has claimed that Lo Celso could still push to leave Spurs despite talk of improved terms.

“He might push for an exit,” Hutton explained.

“I think everybody wants to play football week in and week out and I genuinely just don’t see that happening for him so as a player is it basically going to come down to what are your options. If you’re not regularly playing, you feel like an outsider and I think that’s what he feels at the moment. He doesn’t get the game time that he wants so if it was me, I would be assessing my options.

“Yes, it would be good to know that Tottenham want you there, but he seems to be more of a squad player than a starter there so I would be looking at all my options come the summer.”