The number 10 shirt is an iconic symbol in the world of football, with some of the world's biggest stars donning the number.

And at Tottenham Hotspur, that is no different. Indeed, some of Tottenham's most iconic players have worn the number 10 shirt in north London.

Typically, it is the number worn by one of the club's main attacking threats, with summer signing James Maddison currently wearing the number 10 at Spurs. The Englishman has made a stunning start to life in N17 and is certainly living up to the heavy expectations which come with wearing that shirt.

Football FanCast has taken a look into the history books of the north London club to rank the top 10 players to have ever worn the number 10 in the iconic lilywhite shirt.

10 Alan Gilzean

Starting off our list at number 10 is a striker who was able to get his hands on four trophies during his time in north London, Alan Gilzean.

The Scotsman spent almost 10 years with the Lilywhites having initially joined in 1964 from Dundee. Over the course of his stay in N17, Gilzean was able to rack up 439 appearances across all competitions and netted an impressive 133 goals.

In an impressive stint with Tottenham, Gilzean was able to get his hands on one FA Cup, one UEFA Cup and two League Cups. Gilzean's time in north London was capped off with a testimonial game against Red Star Belgrade to recognise his glittering career with the Lilywhites.

9 Ricky Villa

Continuing our look back into the history books, infamous Argentine midfielder Ricky Villa comes into our list at number nine.

The South American was able to lift the World Cup for his nation back in 1978, and just a few years later, was able to help Spurs on their way to lifting the FA Cup.

Villa played 133 times for Spurs, with his crowning moment coming midway through his spell, as his winner at Wembley secured his place in Tottenham folklore.

The goal in question is the stunning mazy run in the 1981 FA Cup final against Manchester City which earned Tottenham their seventh triumph in the illustrious competition.

8 Rafael van der Vaart

We now look a fair bit closer to the present day in our list with Dutch attacking midfielder Rafael van der Vaart.

The Dutchman's time in north London is not one which spanned over a long stretch of time, however, his impact on the Lilywhites certainly provided the Tottenham fans with a lot of fond memories.

His arrival to the north London side came amid a dramatic deadline day deal, and he went on to produce some magic moments in both the Premier League and their first-ever Champions League campaign.

Indeed, the Dutchman was able to return an impressive 27 goals and 18 assists across his 76 appearances in all competitions. One of his more noteworthy goals came from the penalty spot in the north London derby which saw the midfielder shush the home fans at the Emirates Stadium.

At a time when Spurs required an experienced figurehead to lead them through their Champions League journey, Van der Vaart certainly provided that.

7 Martin Chivers

The look back into the history books returns as we take a look at Martin Chivers, who provided Spurs a real goal threat over an eight-year stretch in north London.

Chivers - like Gilzean - was a part of the side that won the 1971 UEFA Cup. And it was Chivers who scored Tottenham's two goals in the first leg of the final away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Over his time with Spurs, Chivers provided an impressive return of 202 goals in a total of 415 appearances across all competitions. His prolific goal return in lilywhite has earned Chivers a spot among the top scorers in the club's history.

6 Robbie Keane

A part of the last Tottenham side to get their hands on silverware, Robbie Keane will be remembered as one of the great strikers to have worn the number 10 in north London.

The Irishman spent his years at Spurs over two stints having left the club in 2008 to join Liverpool. However, he was still able to tally up a whopping 306 appearances for the north London club.

Keane was able to provide Spurs fans with some iconic goals to remember, as he netted 122 across all competitions during his two spells at the club.

Having had such a turbulent start to his career where he chopped and changed clubs in his early years, it is fair to say Keane found his feet in north London and made it a place he could call home.

5 Cliff Jones

The Welsh wizard remains one of Spurs' highest-ever goalscorers, having netted a stunning 159 goals across his 379 appearances in all competitions.

Jones spent 10 years in north London and was able to help the Lilywhites through their best period on the pitch, as the club lifted the league and cup double in 1961.

On top of the FA Cup medal the winger earned in the 1960/61 campaign, Jones was also able to get his hands on two more in 1962 and 1967.

Considering the Welshman played on the left wing, his returns in Tottenham colours were nothing short of extraordinary as he remains in the top five Spurs goalscorers of all time.

4 Steve Perryman

We are now deep into legendary-status Tottenham players now, with the player to have made the most appearances for the club in their history.

Indeed, Steve Perryman was able to make a staggering 854 appearances for Spurs over his career, where he was best known for wearing the number six shirt.

However, during the 1969/70 and 1980/81 campaigns, Perryman donned the number 10 shirt.

The midfielder did not provide a huge return in front of goal with just 39 goals to his name, but it was his immense service for the club which is most notable.

3 Jimmy Greaves

For decades, Jimmy Greaves held the title as Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer - until very recently.

The England international established himself as one of the nation's greatest-ever goalscorers having netted an incredible 266 goals for the north London outfit over his career.

Greaves also played for Tottenham's London rivals, Chelsea, however, it is his time in the north of the capital where he enjoyed his best spell.

Having netted a hat-trick on his Spurs debut against Blackpool, Greaves went on to score in Tottenham's defence of their FA Cup crown in the 1962 final.

Had it not been for who is to follow later on in this list, Greaves would still be known as the club's greatest-ever scorer.

2 Glenn Hoddle

Hailed as one of the club's most gifted players to ever grace White Hart Lane, Glenn Hoddle has been voted by Spurs fans as the club's greatest on many occasions.

Alongside his immense ability on the ball, Hoddle also racked up a staggering number of appearances in a lilywhite shirt, with a stunning 490 games across all competitions.

Hoddle's repertoire of goals has provided some truly memorable moments, with his run from inside his own half against Oxford and his volleys against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest some of the most noteworthy.

Not only did Hoddle grace the pitch of White Hart Lane, but he also took to the sidelines in the years following his time as the England national manager.

Having provided the fans with many memorable moments, individually, Hoddle was also a key part of the 1983/84 UEFA Cup-winning side - although he was forced to miss out on the final itself as a result of fitness concerns.

1 Harry Kane

Coming in at number one is none other than the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane.

The England captain's departure from north London over the summer could have handed Ange Postecoglou some serious headaches, with the striker providing more than just goals during his time at Spurs.

Racking up a whopping 430 appearances for Spurs, Kane returned a sensational 278 goals and 64 assists for the Lilywhites.

Unlike some of the other players to make this list, Kane was unable to get his hands on any silverware as a Spurs player, but he certainly left the fans with a lot of fond memories.

Indeed, when it comes to the north London derby, no other player in the history of the fixture has been able to find the back of the net more than Kane.

The striker was more than just a goalscorer, with his latter years in a Spurs shirt demonstrating his ability to provide as well as find the back of the net for himself.

Although Kane will not go down in the history books for helping Spurs win silverware, what he was able to do in a lilywhite shirt will stick with fans forever.

Maddison will do well to earn a place on this list over the coming years, though his encouraging start to life in Spurs colours is surely cause for optimism. As Tottenham move into their post-Harry Kane era, the heroes of the future are now primed to come to the fore, and Postecoglou's task is now to deliver what Kane couldn't, hopefully by creating more legends in the process.