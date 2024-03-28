Tottenham are plotting a move for one £15.5 million forward, as his club "reluctantly" decide they'll have to sell him this summer.

Spurs aiming to sign new attacker for Ange

Despite already boasting some considerable attacking talent, which has really helped Spurs in the race for fourth, there is a case to be made that Ange Postecoglou could do with another outlet for goals and assists.

While Tottenham are more likely than not to make Timo Werner's loan deal permanent, it remains the case that they could bring in another forward to inject that extra bit of attacking impetus.

Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison stand out as Postecolgou's other star attackers, but uncertainty surrounds the futures of Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon, who could both leave this summer.

As explained by Fabrizio Romano recently, Spurs are keen on another creative winger to make them even more clinical in the final third.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano to JD Football last week.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

One player they were linked with in the build-up to January was Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, but reports of Spurs interest have died down somewhat in the last few months.

The Englishman has made 17 Serie A appearances for Juve, scoring a goal and registering two assists in that time, but the vast majority of his appearances have come off the substitutes bench.

His last reported price tag of around £15.5 million is an enticing one, though - especially considering Illing-Junior's young age and sky-high potential.

Tottenham plotting Iling-Junior move as Juve reluctantly decide to sell

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke this week, interest has been reignited in the 20-year-old.

Tottenham are plotting a move to sign Illing-Junior, it is believed, with Juventus reluctantly accepting they may have to sell this summer. The winger's contract expires next year, meaning Massimilano Allegri's side have just two more windows to make a profit off his exit.

Called an "exciting" player by Dean Jones, the former Chelsea academy man comes as an astute option for Postecoglou, with Illing-Junior also suiting Tottenham's policy of buying Europe's most promising young starlets.