Tottenham have been tipped to sign a new striker this January, and have already identified the player they want to add to Ange Postecoglou's ranks midway through the season, according to a fresh report.

Tottenham's injury news

It has been a mixed start to Postecoglou's second season in charge of the Lilywhites, with Spurs having lost four of their opening ten Premier League games, but also having managed to pick up five wins on the way.

Related Tottenham chiefs now identify priority January signing for Ange Postecoglou The Spurs boss has decided on where he needs to upgrade next.

As well as impressively beating Manchester United 3-0, they also came from a goal down to thrash Aston Villa 4-1 in their most recent outing. But it was a game that handed them some injury headaches too.

Already without Micky van de Ven due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, Postecoglou lost his centre-back partner Cristian Romero too, with the World Cup winner picking up a foot injury when making a challenge in the second half, and needing to be substituted.

Then, in the closing stages, Richarlison was also forced off with an injury less than half an hour after he had returned from injury as a second half substitute. Though Spurs added Dominic Solanke to their ranks over the summer in a club record deal, there is concern over potential alternatives to the England international, with Richarlison having managed just 88 minutes of Premier League action in two months thus far.

Now, a fresh report has claimed that Tottenham are considering an audacious January move to provide emergency cover for Solanke.

Tottenham to move for "special" Real Madrid youngster

That comes as a report in Spain reveals that Tottenham are among the potential suitors to sign Real Madrid talent Endrick on loan in January.

The Brazilian teenager has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabéu following the arrival of Kylian Mbappé. He has yet to start a game for Los Blancos in La Liga and has managed just 40 minutes of action across seven league appearances, though he has managed a goal and an assist in that time.

Endrick's tough season in Madrid Appearances 9 Starts 1 Total minutes 107 Goals and assists 3 Unused substitute 6

That lack of opportunity in the Spanish capital has left Real Madrid "considering a loan move" for Endrick, and "the idea of ​​allowing the Brazilian striker to gain experience in a competitive environment has gained traction" recently.

And Tottenham are one of the sides showing an interest in potentially adding him to their ranks should he become available, even just short-term, while Real Madrid are open to the idea of sending him to north London because "Postecoglou has proven to be a manager who trusts young players", something that would increase his chances of regular game time.

Should he leave Real Madrid, whoever lands him on loan would be getting one of Brazil's best talents. Former Manchester City and Brazil midfielder Elano dubbed him "special" in September, likening him to the greats of the past including Ronaldinho, Neymar and Ronaldo Nazario.

"Endrick is special - he belongs to that group of super-talented players that Brazil has produced in the past: Neymar, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo", he explained. "Endrick is the whole package: technical quality, combined with physical strength and great mental power.”

Could he be set to take those talents to north London?