Tottenham are plotting to replace a senior player with one £50 million teenager this summer, with manager Ange Postecoglou personally deciding the Spurs player is now surplus-to-requirements in north London.

Spurs set for busy summer as Postecoglou kickstarts overhaul

Many incomings and outgoings are expected at N17 this summer, with Spurs open to offers for over a dozen players as Postecoglou looks to reshape the team in his own image and continue the major rebuild.

The north Londoners are looking to strengthen in defence, midfield and attack over the coming weeks, with Postecoglou setting his sights on both a centre-back and full-back signing. Tottenham need a quality alternative who can fill in for either Destiny Udogie or Pedro Porro, as both defenders were pivotal for the Lilywhites over 2023/2024 and stand out as some of their star players.

Emerson Royal is also likely to be sold by Spurs, according to some reports, with the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters and Festy Ebosele linked to replacing the Brazilian these past few months. Now, another name to be touted as a possible successor for Emerson is Leeds United starlet Archie Gray.

Tottenham plotting to replace Emerson Royal with Archie Gray

As per Football Insider, Tottenham are plotting to replace Emerson with Gray after the 18-year-old's phenomenal Championship season.

The teenage full-back, who was rumoured to command a price tag of up to £50 million last season thanks to his excellent form, made 47 second tier appearances and bagged a further two assists under Daniel Farke - with the Whites only narrowly missing out on promotion to Southampton in the playoff final.

"Archie's had a fantastic season for Leeds," said pundit Carlton Palmer to Football League World last campaign.

"Gray has been outstanding, with 36 league appearances so far this season, proving both his versatility and his ability. The 18-year-old's current deal has him with the club until 2028, but the club are looking to extend that even further. This makes sense, to tie the player down, with speculation surrounding him from top Premier League clubs and European teams.

Archie Gray's best Championship games for Leeds United last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Swansea 0-4 Leeds United 7.76/10 Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City 7.34/10 Leeds United 1-0 QPR 7.28/10 Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Leeds United 7.25/10 Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City 7.22/10

"Gray's only 18, but he's doing well under Daniel Farke by playing regularly, so shouldn't be in any rush to leave. But Leeds want to protect themselves, for sure, by tying him down to a longer-term contract, and I'm sure there would be a massive release clause in there.

"Leeds would probably be looking for £70-80 million for him. Obviously, Archie Gray should be sensible enough to know that if Leeds United are promoted - and I think they will be - that he has the chance to play in the Premier League. Whilst Leeds themselves will know that if he performs well, then his value skyrockets."