Tottenham are plotting a £45 million bid to sign Harry Kane's potential replacement, and it is believed they could promise him one thing in an effort to sway him towards north London.

Spurs eyeing new striker as Postecoglou looks to add more firepower

A few reports in the lead up to this summer window have claimed that Spurs supporters could well see a new centre-forward arrive at N17.

Tottenham are laying the groundwork to sign a marquee striker, it is believed, and chairman Daniel Levy has apparently set aside "big funds" to make it happen (Pete O'Rourke).

Manager Ange Postecoglou has coped very well in his first full season without Spurs' record goalscorer Kane, and many believed he wouldn't have fared quite so well, with the Lilywhites still firmly in contention for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

Son Heung-min and Richarlison have bagged 26 goals between them in all competitions, helping to replicate Kane's influence going forward, but rumours suggest that Postecoglou doesn't want to rely on the duo for 2024/2025.

There have been a few strikers named as possible targets for Tottenham, with both Union St. Gillosie striker Mohamed Amoura and Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez mentioned most recently as options from abroad.

Closer to home, some media sources have claimed that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is on Spurs' radar, and the same can be said of Ivan Toney. The Brentford star, who scored 20 league goals last season, appears very likely to be on the move soon.

Presenter Jeff Stelling, speaking to talkSPORT this week, even stated that Tottenham would be the "obvious choice" for Toney.

“My next thought is about Ivan Toney," said Stelling.

"We know, we know, I don’t need to be worried about being disrespectful because we know he is going to be on the move. We were talking about Spurs for Eberechi Eze, but Ivan Toney. No, I don’t see him as an Arsenal player, I don’t see him joining any of the top four as they are now.

“Manchester United, for sure, because Rasmus Hojlund, he is going to go on and be a good footballer, and I think we would all agree with that, but right now, you know, he is learning his trade. Toney is pretty much the finished article, but I think the obvious choice for Ivan Toney is Tottenham."

Called "unique" by Thomas Frank, Toney's reputation over the last two years has skyrocketed, and Spurs are very much in the picture to sign him.

Tottenham plotting £45 million bid for Toney and could make promise

According to GiveMeSport this week, Tottenham could test the water with a £45 million bid to sign Toney this summer, and may even promise the England international "sustainable minutes" in Postecoglou's starting elevens.

It's added that the dwindling interest from rival clubs has opened the door for Spurs to make a move for Toney, as Arsenal turn their attention elsewhere and Man United hold reservations.