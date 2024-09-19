Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly already plotting to join the battle in pursuit of an in-demand midfielder's signature in 2025 after sending scouts to South America to watch their target in action.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites are in the midst of a frustrating spell to start the season, with just one win in four games representing a run of form that Ange Postecoglou must turn around in the Premier League. A break from league action hardly helped the former Celtic boss either, who watched on as his side limped over the line against the Championship's Coventry City in a last-gasp Carabao Cup victory courtesy of Brennan Johnson.

Their struggles beg the question as to whether they did enough in the summer transfer window, having focused mainly on the addition of future stars such as Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, whilst only spending big on Dominic Solanke.

The transfer policy at the club doesn't look likely to change anytime soon though, with those in North London sending their scouts to South America in pursuit of another young target.

According to Caught Offside, Tottenham are now plotting a battle to sign Kevin Zenon from Boca Juniors alongside Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion. The left-midfielder, who can also play left-back and left-wing, reportedly has a release clause as low as £13m in what could quickly turn into a bargain deal.

Having signed Wilson Odobert in the summer, Spurs could now add another left-sided player to complete their depth down that side once and for all. Given that Heung-min Son is now 32 years old, adding such depth is certainly not a bad idea, especially in the form 23-year-old Zenon. The Argentine has shown all the traits of a player ready to step into England's top flight whilst at Boca Juniors.

"Magical" Zenon can ease future Son blow

Replacing Son will be an almost impossible task when it comes to it at Spurs. The Premier League veteran is both their chief creator and goalscorer as well as playing a leadership role as the club's captain. And whilst replacing all three of those traits will be incredibly difficult, Zenon should be high up on the list of players that Spurs consider turning to.

Described as having a "magical left foot" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Zenon is gradually finding his best form at Boca Juniors with plenty of potential still to perhaps reach away from Argentina. With seven assists in the current campaign in all competitions, the Lilywhites target would at least ease any concerns over replacing Son's creativity.

For just £13m too, Spurs would be getting themselves a bargain deal in similar fashion to the bargain they once secured to sign Son from Bayer Leverkusen all those years ago.