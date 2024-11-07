Tottenham Hotspur are plotting January transfer talks to sign an "exciting" player wanted by Bayern Munich, as Ange Postecoglou's side contemplate strengthening the squad mid-season.

Tottenham without quartet for trip to Galatasaray

The Lilywhites will be without a quartet of players in Richarlison, Cristian Romero, Timo Werner and Mikey Moore for their face-off against Galatasaray tonight, so Postecoglou doesn't really have the luxury of resting key men as the limits of their squad are tested over these next few days.

Richarlison could be out for a while after picking up a hamstring injury during their 4-1 win over Aston Villa, while Moore's picked up a virus and Romero is only hopeful for this weekend's visit of Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Werner also didn't travel with Tottenham to Turkey, with the German nursing a groin problem.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8

"Yeah, so from the weekend obviously Richy unfortunately injured his hamstring so I'm still getting the final information but I think he'll be out for a while," said Postecoglou on Tottenham team news ahead of Galatasaray.

"Romero, I think nothing too serious hopefully. So, hopefully still a chance for the weekend. Timo Werner has been carrying a bit of a groin complaint, which is still there, so he didn't travel, and Mikey Moore picked up a bit of a virus yesterday, so we've left him at home as well. I think everyone else who's fit and eligible is here."

Postecoglou also drew attention to Tottenham's congested fixture calendar right now, with the Australian admitting that no stone is being left unturned in their squad as they look to compete on multiple fronts.

"Obviously we are playing three games a week at the moment," said Postecoglou again.

"Have been since the start of the season and we've used pretty much all our squad, but that's worked well because players have come in and been fit because they're playing football regularly. We'll make changes tomorrow night but again it's just about making sure we have a team out there we believe can match the opposition and get a result for us."

Reports have suggested that Tottenham could make January signings to hand Postecoglou more depth in key areas, with Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson now on their agenda heading into the turn of the year.

Tottenham plotting January talks to sign Hugo Larsson

The Sweden international is fast amassing a reputation as "one of the most exciting midfielders in the Bundesliga" right now (Kerry Hau), and this hasn't gone unnoticed at N17.

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham could initiate January talks over the signing of Larsson, but they're not alone in their admiration of the midfielder. Indeed, a host of top clubs are also monitoring the 20-year-old, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and north London rivals Arsenal - who could test the water with a bid of their own.

Despite his young age, Larsson boasts six international caps for his country already, and has been called one of Eintracht's "shooting stars" to watch out for.