Tottenham are said to be "well positioned" over the signing of an exciting 20-year-old prodigy as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in more youngsters.

Spurs look to grow academy as Postecoglou makes wish clear

Spurs are looking to add some of Europe's most exciting talents to their roster over the coming years, and have already made serious headway by beating Barcelona to the signature of Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall in January.

Reports also suggest that Spurs see Antonio Nusa as a "key" potential addition of their future project, after chasing him for much of the winter window and appeared to look set to lose out in the race courtesy of Brentford.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Man City (home) April 20th

The 18-year-old failed a medical there and is now back at Club Brugge, which hands technical director Johan Lange another opportunity to add Nusa to Postecoglou's ranks in the summer window.

Attracting the Norwegian wonder kid, among other potential rising stars, is a key strategy of Postecoglou's as he looks to the future.

"It's like anything in life, you can try to sell a vision of something to someone but if there's tangible physical evidence of it [it's easier]," said Postecoglou recently.

"Anyone who has watched us since I've joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be.

"That's not just me saying it, we're actually doing it. OK, we're not the finished product by any stretch but we're giving young players an opportunity: Destiny, Pape and Micky [are] all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles. So we're building a team. From our perspective it's pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players.

"I've said the other day, there aren't too many hidden gems around. Everyone knows who the talents are. Hopefully our point of difference. I've always felt your football is your biggest selling point beyond anything else. Hopefully we're showing evidence of that which is helping us.

"I don't think we have the production line other top clubs have, certainly not. Even currently that’s why we’re investing in some younger players, even for the first team. For us as a football club that's definitely the way forward."

Tottenham positioning themselves for Stojkovic

According to Tottenham News, another exciting youngster who Spurs have their eye on is Dinamo Zagreb ace Luka Stojkovic. The 20-year-old made an impressive start to life at Zagreb before a major injury earlier this season, and this has apparently done enough to earn him admirers at N17.

Tottenham are "well positioned" in the race to sign Stojkovic, and an industry source would make him his "first recommendation" as a player who could become Zagreb's best. The starlet has also been likened to RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo by the report.