Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has promoted an unseen teenager to his Europa League squad, with the youngster also spotted in training ahead of their clash with Ferencvaros on Thursday evening.

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham - match preview and team news

The Lilywhites have travelled to Hungary to face Ferencvaros in Budapest this evening, with Spurs' second European game of the season kicking off at 5:45pm.

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports for supporters, who will be expecting Postecoglou's side to seal their fifth-straight win in all competitions after much-needed victories against Coventry City, Brentford, Qarabag and Man United last weekend.

Brennan Johnson has been on fire since being forced to delete his social media channels due to online abuse - scoring in each of Spurs' last four wins - while summer signing Dominic Solanke will see tonight as a real opportunity to continue his own goalscoring streak.

Their face-off against the Hungarian minnows also comes as an opportunity for Tottenham to hand some promising youngsters opportunities on the big stage. Lucas Bergvall has been tipped for more Spurs game time in the build-up to their Europa League campaign, while injuries to both Son Heung-min and Destiny Udogie give fringe members of the squad a chance to impress in their stead.

Postecoglou has already confirmed his plans to utilise teenage summer signing Archie Gray, following Radu Dragusin's suspension for and Udogie's suspension, with the former Leeds starlet capable of playing a variety of roles.

"Archie can play centre-back, he's played full-back, played midfield, played left-back," said Postecoglou on Gray's involvement.

"He's a very versatile player. He takes in information well. With Radu [Dragusin] being suspended and Destiny [Udogie] out we're definitely going to need him at the back. We've got a couple of different options about where we use him but I'd be comfortable using him in any of those areas."

Gray is by no means the only teenage talent at Postecoglou's disposal either, with football.london journalist Alasdair Gold sharing three new names that have been included in their Europa League squad and could make the bench this evening.

Ange promotes Damola Ajayi to first-team Tottenham training and Europa League squad

Alfie Dorrington and Dante Cassanova were spotted training before Ferencvaros, as well as unseen 18-year-old winger Damola Ajayi. The winger, described as "exciting" and "direct" by Gold, is yet to make his professional debut for Spurs.

The Englishman boasts a goal and an assist for Tottenham's Under-21s across six appearances in all competitions this season, following on from his impressive tally of 16 goals and eight assists in total for their Under-18s team last season.

Postecoglou has now promoted Ajayi to Tottenham's Europa League squad, with the youngster also photographed training in Hungary ahead of this afternoon's clash.

If Spurs' head coach does include Ajayi on the bench today, he could even make his first senior appearance, but it remains to be seen whether Postecoglou shows that much faith in the starlet during a game they need to win.