Tottenham Hotspur boast one of the finest youth academy's in the Premier League and have welcomed stars such as Harry Kane into the fold over recent years.

The current crop, it has to be said, boasts more quality than has perhaps ever been seen at the club, and it might be that first-team manager Ange Postecoglou needs to put the precocious underbelly to good use soon as the dust starts to settle in the aftermath of Chelsea's chaotic victory over the Lilywhites.

The Blues, led by Mauricio Pochettino, capitalised on two Tottenham dismissals and won 4-1 to inflict a first league loss of the term on Tottenham, who have now ceded top position to Manchester City.

With injuries sustained by Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, Spurs face the threat of being rather threadbare in the short term, and Postecoglou could welcome exciting teenager Charlie Sayers to the senior fold to combat the problem.

Charlie Sayers' statistics at youth level

Tottenham completed the signing of talented defender Sayers from Southend United in December 2021, when the player was only 17-years-old.

Since, he has soared into a position as one of the club's most exciting prospects, having now chalked up 36 appearances for his Premier League outfit's development sides, posting three goals and assists apiece.

This season, Sayers, now aged 19, has completed eight matches across all competitions and maintained a perfect record throughout the Premier League 2, and could carry over that winning mentality to bolster the first-teams endeavours, with Udogie indeed suspended for the upcoming clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Why Charlie Sayers could impress for Tottenham

Ben Davies was unavailable due to injury against Chelsea, and while he is the senior left-back at Postecoglou's disposal in Destiny Udogie's absence through suspension, the Welshman's lack of pace was exposed in the recent victory over Palace, with his blushes spared by Van de Ven (who can do no more for the foreseeable due to his injury).

Sayers could bring the youthful exuberance and impressive intellect, with one club insider noting his distribution, reading of the game and willingness to drive the ball forward.

Udogie, while only 20-years-old himself, is a master at this, ranking among the top 7% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 6% for successful take-ons, the top 18% for shot-creating actions and the top 19% for assists per 90, as per FBref.

He produced a noteworthy display as Spurs U21s defeated Colchester United in the EFL Trophy in September, taking 92 touches, completing 89% of his passes, making a key pass, blocking two shots and preventing a goal with a clearance off the line, as per Sofascore.

Despite his youthful years and inexperience, Sayers impressed from the off and led Southend manager at the time Phil Brown to remark that he was on his way to being the "first choice left-back" at the club.

Brown was most effusive in his praise for the left-back, also saying: "I think Charlie Sayers has been outstanding and you have to say he has a career ahead of him, there’s no doubt about it."

With Udogie sidelined and little clarity offered at this stage regarding Davies' fitness, it might be the apt moment to elevate Sayers to the first-team, where he might just grasp his opportunity with both hands, cementing a spot under Postecoglou's guidance.