A new era is set to get underway at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with new boss Ange Postecoglou looking to revolutionise the Lilywhites following a turmoil-filled few years for the club.

Pre-season is likely to be a vital time for the Aussie as he looks to implement his fast-flowing, attacking ideas into a side that has lacked progressive football in recent times.

Postecoglou's first chance of evaluating his squad will come during the side's Asia-Pacific pre-season tour - where they face off against the likes of West Ham United, Leicester City and AS Roma.

This will, of course, present opportunities for several youngsters to shine ahead of the new season. So FootballFanCast thought it would be worth highlighting which Tottenham youngsters you should be looking out for this pre-season.

5 Matthew Craig

Some Spurs fans may not recognise Matthew Craig's name, but they may remember his short cameo against Leeds United on the final day of the season. Coming on for the final 13 minutes of the game, the 20-year-old was handed his Premier League debut by caretaker boss Ryan Mason.

Deployed as either a central midfielder, centre-back or right-back, Craig's ability to excel in a number of positions has made him a key cog in the Tottenham Under-21s side, having played every single game for the team last season.

Craig, who has been offered a new contract by the club, now faces the decision of whether to remain at Spurs. If he does stay at the club, it would not be surprising to see him link up with the first-team squad on their pre-season tour.

4 Bryan Gil

Another youngster who will also be desperate to kick-start his Spurs career this pre-season is Spanish youngster Bryan Gil.

Having initially struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League, the 22-year-old started to show glimpses of quality before his loan move to Sevilla in January. That loan spell yielded five goal contributions in 24 appearances as Gil bagged himself a Europa League winners' medal.

Now set to play under a manager who allows his players more attacking freedom, Gil's smart dribbling and creativity may slot perfectly into Postecoglou's new-look Spurs side.

3 Dane Scarlett

Fresh from his loan spell at Portsmouth, 19-year-old Dane Scarlett will be returning to Hotspur Way this summer in an attempt to impress his new boss.

Contributing to eight goals while at Pompey, last season was the forward's first taste of regular senior football, having only previously made bit-part performances for Spurs in cup competitions.

Scarlett most recently, however, was part of England's Under-20 World Cup campaign, in which he provided a goal and an assist in England's run to the last 16.

So, with Postecoglou likely to be looking for more attacking reinforcements this summer, pre-season may be the perfect opportunity for Scarlett to shine ahead of the new season.

2 Pape Matar Sarr

Despite Antonio Conte being reluctant to give youth a chance during his tenure as Spurs manager, the limited minutes he gave to Pape Matar Sarr against the likes of AC Milan and Crystal Palace caught the eye.

The midfielder's performance away at the San Siro last season was a perfect example of the 20-year-old's ability to drive with the ball and win possession back - certain qualities that Postecoglou may be looking for.

So, having not received a fair crack of the whip since arriving from FC Metz in 2021, Sarr may see pre-season as the ideal opportunity to get his Spurs career up and running.

1 Alfie Devine

Impressing at the Under-20 World Cup with England alongside Scarlett, Alfie Devine will see pre-season as an ample opportunity to showcase his clear talent.

Mainly deployed as an attacking midfielder for both the Tottenham and England youth sides, the 18-year-old was a key cog in the Young Lions' World Cup campaign, scoring two and assisting one from midfield.

Creative and smart on the ball, Devine also has a bite and toughness to his game - shown by his well-documented scrap with Danny Drinkwater in a youth game against Chelsea.

With it looking likely that Devine will leave on loan this season, the midfielder can use pre-season as an opportunity to impress his current boss as well as also potential suitors as he looks to secure a temporary switch away from the club.